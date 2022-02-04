We don’t support this browser anymore.
Category: Markets
    • Next week on the stock market

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

    Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

    4 February 2022

    Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

    • We’ll see how BP's planning to use the sector’s tailwinds as it continues to shift toward renewables
    • Following the rebuffed Unilever bid, we’ll be looking for another assessment of the consumer healthcare arm at GlaxoSmithKline
    • We hope to see further recovery in Coca Cola's bar and restaurant sales

    FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

    07-Feb
    No FTSE 350 Reporters
    08-Feb
    Bellway Trading Statement
    BP* Fourth Quarter Results
    DCC Third Quarter Interim Management Statement
    DiscoverIE Third Quarter Trading Statement
    Micro Focus Full Year Results
    Ocado* Full Year Results
    SSE* Third Quarter Trading Statement
    TUI First Quarter Results
    09-Feb
    Barratt Developments* Half Year Results
    Disney* First Quarter Results
    Dunelm Half Year Results
    GlaxoSmithKline* Fourth Quarter Results
    PZ Cussons Half Year Results
    Smurfit Kappa Full Year Results
    10-Feb
    Ashmore Half Year Results
    AstraZeneca* Full Year Results
    Beazley Full Year Results
    Coca Cola* Fourth Quarter Results
    PepsiCo* Fourth Quarter Results
    Redrow Half Year Results
    Relx Full Year Results
    Syncona Third Quarter Trading Statement
    Unilever* Full Year Results
    11-Feb
    British American Tobacco* Full Year Results
    Lancashire Holdings Fourth Quarter Results
    Tate & Lyle* Third Quarter Trading Statement
    Victrex First Quarter Interim Management Statement

    *Events on which we will be updating investors.

    BP – Laura Hoy, Equity Analyst

    Soaring oil prices should add some positivity to BP’s results. Last we heard cash profits (EBITDA) had made their way 12% beyond 2019 levels. But the high costs of running an oil operation together with a hefty share buyback plan has sapped incoming cash. That’s left the group with net debt of more than 4 times cash profits (EBITDA). We’d like to see management using the sector’s tailwind to make progress on paying down debt and stabilising the balance sheet.

    The other big question mark is the group’s sustainable energy strategy, set to become a much larger demand on cashflow. This part of the business is reported together with gas, making it difficult to gauge the expected returns. However, now that low carbon projects are a larger part of BP’s overall strategy, we’ll be looking for management to offer a bit more detail.

    See the BP share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to BP research

    GlaxoSmithKline – Laura Hoy, Equity Analyst

    The number one thing on investors’ minds is GlaxoSmithKline’s demerger. Unilever’s unexpected bid for the soon-to-be spun-off consumer healthcare business has drawn attention to its potential. Investors will be hungry for more data to determine whether it will live up to expectations once it’s flying solo. Management said this part of the business will see organic sales between 4-6%, over the medium term. Timing will be another big consideration—GSK’s said the business will get the boot in mid-2022, if that timeline is still intact, it leaves only a few more months for another bidder to emerge.

    But investors should keep in mind Consumer Healthcare is only part of the story. For the remainder of GSK’s business, we’ll be looking for growth in Vaccines and Specialty Medicine, an important future growth engine.

    GSK’s business is also carrying more debt than we’d like. We’ll be keeping an eye on whether this is continuing to stack up as they’ll be passed on alongside the consumer healthcare arm.

    See the GSK share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to GSK research

    Coca Cola – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

    Perhaps the world’s most famous soft drink was enjoying the sweet spoils of recovery last quarter. Management upped guidance for full year organic revenue growth to between 13% and 14%. So, first on the agenda is making sure it’s hit that target. We have reason to be optimistic, as life has continued to get back to normal and bars and restaurants re-opened. Omicron fears will have taken some heat out of festive sales though, and we’ll find out the extent of that.

    The other thing to keep in mind is cost inflation. This is a global headwind and there isn’t a huge amount Coke can do about it. But we wonder how effectively higher costs have been offset, and what impact this will have on profits. The group’s also ramped up marketing spending, so all in all the operating bill is likely to be a fat one.

    See the Coca Cola share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to Coca Cola research

