Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

We’ll see how BP's planning to use the sector’s tailwinds as it continues to shift toward renewables

Following the rebuffed Unilever bid, we’ll be looking for another assessment of the consumer healthcare arm at GlaxoSmithKline

We hope to see further recovery in Coca Cola's bar and restaurant sales

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

07-Feb No FTSE 350 Reporters

08-Feb Bellway Trading Statement BP* Fourth Quarter Results DCC Third Quarter Interim Management Statement DiscoverIE Third Quarter Trading Statement Micro Focus Full Year Results Ocado* Full Year Results SSE* Third Quarter Trading Statement TUI First Quarter Results

09-Feb Barratt Developments* Half Year Results Disney* First Quarter Results Dunelm Half Year Results GlaxoSmithKline* Fourth Quarter Results PZ Cussons Half Year Results Smurfit Kappa Full Year Results

10-Feb Ashmore Half Year Results AstraZeneca* Full Year Results Beazley Full Year Results Coca Cola* Fourth Quarter Results PepsiCo* Fourth Quarter Results Redrow Half Year Results Relx Full Year Results Syncona Third Quarter Trading Statement Unilever* Full Year Results

*Events on which we will be updating investors.

BP – Laura Hoy, Equity Analyst

Soaring oil prices should add some positivity to BP’s results. Last we heard cash profits (EBITDA) had made their way 12% beyond 2019 levels. But the high costs of running an oil operation together with a hefty share buyback plan has sapped incoming cash. That’s left the group with net debt of more than 4 times cash profits (EBITDA). We’d like to see management using the sector’s tailwind to make progress on paying down debt and stabilising the balance sheet.

The other big question mark is the group’s sustainable energy strategy, set to become a much larger demand on cashflow. This part of the business is reported together with gas, making it difficult to gauge the expected returns. However, now that low carbon projects are a larger part of BP’s overall strategy, we’ll be looking for management to offer a bit more detail.

GlaxoSmithKline – Laura Hoy, Equity Analyst

The number one thing on investors’ minds is GlaxoSmithKline’s demerger. Unilever’s unexpected bid for the soon-to-be spun-off consumer healthcare business has drawn attention to its potential. Investors will be hungry for more data to determine whether it will live up to expectations once it’s flying solo. Management said this part of the business will see organic sales between 4-6%, over the medium term. Timing will be another big consideration—GSK’s said the business will get the boot in mid-2022, if that timeline is still intact, it leaves only a few more months for another bidder to emerge.

But investors should keep in mind Consumer Healthcare is only part of the story. For the remainder of GSK’s business, we’ll be looking for growth in Vaccines and Specialty Medicine, an important future growth engine.

GSK’s business is also carrying more debt than we’d like. We’ll be keeping an eye on whether this is continuing to stack up as they’ll be passed on alongside the consumer healthcare arm.

Coca Cola – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

Perhaps the world’s most famous soft drink was enjoying the sweet spoils of recovery last quarter. Management upped guidance for full year organic revenue growth to between 13% and 14%. So, first on the agenda is making sure it’s hit that target. We have reason to be optimistic, as life has continued to get back to normal and bars and restaurants re-opened. Omicron fears will have taken some heat out of festive sales though, and we’ll find out the extent of that.

The other thing to keep in mind is cost inflation. This is a global headwind and there isn’t a huge amount Coke can do about it. But we wonder how effectively higher costs have been offset, and what impact this will have on profits. The group’s also ramped up marketing spending, so all in all the operating bill is likely to be a fat one.

Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

