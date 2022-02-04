Archived article
Tax, investments and pension rules can change over time so the information below may not be current. This article was correct at the time of publishing, however, it may no longer reflect our views on this topic.
Next week on the stock market
What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.
Important notes
This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
4 February 2022
Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
- We’ll see how BP's planning to use the sector’s tailwinds as it continues to shift toward renewables
- Following the rebuffed Unilever bid, we’ll be looking for another assessment of the consumer healthcare arm at GlaxoSmithKline
- We hope to see further recovery in Coca Cola's bar and restaurant sales
If you'd like to receive weekly shares content from us, sign up to our share insight email.
FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:
|07-Feb
|No FTSE 350 Reporters
|08-Feb
|Bellway
|Trading Statement
|BP*
|Fourth Quarter Results
|DCC
|Third Quarter Interim Management Statement
|DiscoverIE
|Third Quarter Trading Statement
|Micro Focus
|Full Year Results
|Ocado*
|Full Year Results
|SSE*
|Third Quarter Trading Statement
|TUI
|First Quarter Results
|09-Feb
|Barratt Developments*
|Half Year Results
|Disney*
|First Quarter Results
|Dunelm
|Half Year Results
|GlaxoSmithKline*
|Fourth Quarter Results
|PZ Cussons
|Half Year Results
|Smurfit Kappa
|Full Year Results
|10-Feb
|Ashmore
|Half Year Results
|AstraZeneca*
|Full Year Results
|Beazley
|Full Year Results
|Coca Cola*
|Fourth Quarter Results
|PepsiCo*
|Fourth Quarter Results
|Redrow
|Half Year Results
|Relx
|Full Year Results
|Syncona
|Third Quarter Trading Statement
|Unilever*
|Full Year Results
|11-Feb
|British American Tobacco*
|Full Year Results
|Lancashire Holdings
|Fourth Quarter Results
|Tate & Lyle*
|Third Quarter Trading Statement
|Victrex
|First Quarter Interim Management Statement
*Events on which we will be updating investors.
BP – Laura Hoy, Equity Analyst
Soaring oil prices should add some positivity to BP’s results. Last we heard cash profits (EBITDA) had made their way 12% beyond 2019 levels. But the high costs of running an oil operation together with a hefty share buyback plan has sapped incoming cash. That’s left the group with net debt of more than 4 times cash profits (EBITDA). We’d like to see management using the sector’s tailwind to make progress on paying down debt and stabilising the balance sheet.
The other big question mark is the group’s sustainable energy strategy, set to become a much larger demand on cashflow. This part of the business is reported together with gas, making it difficult to gauge the expected returns. However, now that low carbon projects are a larger part of BP’s overall strategy, we’ll be looking for management to offer a bit more detail.
See the BP share price, charts and our latest view
GlaxoSmithKline – Laura Hoy, Equity Analyst
The number one thing on investors’ minds is GlaxoSmithKline’s demerger. Unilever’s unexpected bid for the soon-to-be spun-off consumer healthcare business has drawn attention to its potential. Investors will be hungry for more data to determine whether it will live up to expectations once it’s flying solo. Management said this part of the business will see organic sales between 4-6%, over the medium term. Timing will be another big consideration—GSK’s said the business will get the boot in mid-2022, if that timeline is still intact, it leaves only a few more months for another bidder to emerge.
But investors should keep in mind Consumer Healthcare is only part of the story. For the remainder of GSK’s business, we’ll be looking for growth in Vaccines and Specialty Medicine, an important future growth engine.
GSK’s business is also carrying more debt than we’d like. We’ll be keeping an eye on whether this is continuing to stack up as they’ll be passed on alongside the consumer healthcare arm.
See the GSK share price, charts and our latest view
Coca Cola – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst
Perhaps the world’s most famous soft drink was enjoying the sweet spoils of recovery last quarter. Management upped guidance for full year organic revenue growth to between 13% and 14%. So, first on the agenda is making sure it’s hit that target. We have reason to be optimistic, as life has continued to get back to normal and bars and restaurants re-opened. Omicron fears will have taken some heat out of festive sales though, and we’ll find out the extent of that.
The other thing to keep in mind is cost inflation. This is a global headwind and there isn’t a huge amount Coke can do about it. But we wonder how effectively higher costs have been offset, and what impact this will have on profits. The group’s also ramped up marketing spending, so all in all the operating bill is likely to be a fat one.
See the Coca Cola share price, charts and our latest view
Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.
Share insight: our weekly email
Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL
Please correct the following errors before you continue:
What did you think of this article?
Important notes
This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
Editor's choice – our weekly email
Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:
- Latest comment on economies and markets
- Expert investment research
- Financial planning tips