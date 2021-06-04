Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results:

We'll find out how much slack the online business has managed to pick up at Inditex

Ted Baker's results will reveal whether the firm can execute on its strategy shift

British American Tobacco will tell us how guidance is holding up as we reopen

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

07-Jun Sirius Real Estate Ltd Full Year Results

09-Jun Inditex* First Quarter Results SSP Half Year Results

11-Jun No FTSE 350 reporters

*Companies on which we will be writing research.

Inditex – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

As a bricks and mortar retail giant, the Zara owner had a very tough 2020. Full year net sales fell over 24%, and cash profits (EBITDA) fell even harder. But we know first quarter sales got off to a good start, as spring/summer collections were being well received.

That means the picture should be improved at next week’s first quarter results, although things won’t be perfect because some of the store estate were still closed. The group is buoyed by a very strong online business – online sales rose 77% last year, and made up a substantial part of all sales. We expect this trend to have continued.

Inditex trades on a price to earnings ratio of 29.0 -18% above the ten-year average, which means there’s pressure to perform. With lockdowns unwinding, the market’s looking for good first quarter innings. Analysts currently expect revenue of €4.9bn, which would be a 48.6% improvement.

Ted Baker – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

We already know Ted Baker struggled last year. Analysts expect it to report an operating loss of £65.2m, with revenue at approximately half of normal levels. The pandemic magnified Ted’s weakness as an already-struggling bricks-and-mortar retailer, especially because of its reliance on occasion-wear. But with lockdowns hopefully in the rear-view mirror, Ted’s update on current trading will prove whether the group’s strategy shift is enough to breathe new life into the business.

Top of mind will be how online sales are doing. The pandemic only accelerated a seismic shift toward online shopping, one that Ted was fairly unprepared for. But the level of success of the newly launched digital platform will offer an insight into how turnaround efforts are doing. We’d like to see online sales making up a reasonable chunk of sales, even as lockdowns unwind.

Another key measure of Ted’s turnaround efforts will be inventory management. The group has been bogged down by piles of unsold inventory, which had to be discounted, and in-turn weighed on margins. At the year-end, the group expects to have fully transitioned to a leaner model with product lifecycles slashed by a third.

British American Tobacco – William Ryder, Equity Analyst

When we last heard, British American Tobacco (BATS) was feeling “confident” in its full year guidance. Excluding currency movements, revenue is expected to be up 3-5% this year, despite a 3% fall in industry volumes, and earnings per share are expected to be up “mid-single digits”. BATS also said New Categories sales, which includes things like vapour and heat-not-burn, were doing well and that the group was again “confident” of hitting its £5bn revenue target by 2025.

In particular, BATS said the volume outlook in the US is especially uncertain, despite “robust” trading up to the end of April. Additionally, Global Travel Retail hadn’t seen any recovery by then, but there’s a realistic chance this may be turning around now – we’ll have to see next week. We expect BATS to reaffirm its confidence in its guidance again next week, but given the ongoing uncertainty we wouldn’t be too surprised by some small tweaks.

