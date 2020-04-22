NS&I cancels cuts to Premium Bonds and savings rates – is there a better way to save?

NS&I has cancelled the cut in the Premium Bond prize rate and reductions in variable rate savings, which were due on 1 May. Cuts to fixed rate savings will still go ahead.

Part of the NS&I’s remit is to balance the needs of savers with the demands of the Treasury. Clearly, it has decided that savers need all the help they can get at the moment.

Premium Bonds are a national treasure, and can be a useful place to keep your emergency savings. It’s easy to get hold of your cash, they offer the chance of a prize, and there’s the glimmer of a hope that your sensible safety net will win you one million pounds. And the decision to cancel this cut means the odds remain at – an admittedly pretty long – 24,500 to one.

It’s not all good news though. Cuts to NS&I fixed rate bonds are still going ahead.

Even the most committed NS&I savers might think twice before opting for one of these bonds.

You might be able to do far better elsewhere, so it’s well worth shopping around.

Which NS&I cuts aren’t going ahead?

Account Current rate (AER) Direct Saver (easy access) 1% Investment Account 0.8% Income Bonds 1.16% Premium Bonds 1.4% (odds of 24,500 to one)

Which NS&I cuts are going ahead?

Account Current rate (AER) Rate from 1 May Guaranteed Growth Bonds (1 year) 1.25% 1.1% Guaranteed Growth Bonds (2 years) 1.45% 1.2% Guaranteed Growth Bonds (3 years) 1.7% 1.3% Guaranteed Growth Bonds (5 years) 2% 1.65% Guaranteed Income Bonds (1 year) 1.21% 1.06% Guaranteed Income Bonds (2 years) 1.41% 1.16% Guaranteed Income Bonds (3 years) 1.66% 1.26% Guaranteed Income Bonds (5 years) 1.97% 1.61% Fixed interest savings certificates (2 years) 1.3% 1.15% Fixed interest savings certificates (5 years) 1.9% 1.6%

