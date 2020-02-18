NS&I cut interest rates – what it means for your savings

National Savings and Investments (NS&I) has announced it’ll reduce interest rates on their savings products. These will come into effect from 1 May. The cuts are applied across a few different products, with the return on its Income Bond being reduced by 39%.

Product Current rate (AER/Gross*) New rate from May Direct Saver 1.00% 0.70% Investment Account 0.80% 0.60% Income Bonds 1.15% 0.70%

Source: NS&I

In addition to the cuts, the odds of winning a Premium Bond prize will decrease from a 1 in 24,500 chance to 1 in 26,000. There will still be the same number of £1,000,000 prize winners, but every other prize value will see a drop in the number of winners. That means there's likely to be over 173,000 less prizes:

Value of prizes Number of prizes in Feb Number of prizes from May (estimated) £1,000,000 2 2 £100,000 6 5 £50,000 12 11 £25,000 23 21 £10,000 59 54 £5,000 119 106 £1,000 1,984 1,857 £500 5,952 5,571 £100 27,221 13,448 £50 27,221 13,448 £25 3,408,513 3,262,871 Total 3,471,112 3,297,394

Source: NS&I

If you hold a Guaranteed Growth Bond, Guaranteed Income Bond or a Fixed Interest Savings Certificate and your investments mature on or before 1 June 2020, you can still get the previous higher interest rate as long as you automatically renew in to a new issue of the same term.

Why it’s cut interest rates

NS&I has pointed the finger at exceptionally low gilt yields, which are used for tracking the cost effectiveness of the finance it raises for the Government. It’s said that the cuts will re-balance the interests of savers and taxpayers, whilst also helping to maintain the stability of the broader financial services sector.

It’s the second cut that NS&I savers have endured in the space of five months, with rates for both new customers, and some rolling over, taking effect in September.

NS&I products have long been popular with the public because of the government guarantee on their money, and the fact that the interest earnt is tax free on some accounts.

But if you’re prepared to look somewhere else, you could get much better rates on your savings while still benefitting from some protection on your money through the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS). Eligible deposits are protected up to £85,000 per banking licence with the FSCS.

More on the FSCS

And the best thing is you don’t have to spend hours scouring the market and going through the hassle of applying to different banks, providing the same information and verifying your identity each time. There’s a new way that gives you great rates while cutting out the hassle.

An alternative home for your savings

Active Savings lets you choose savings products from a range of different banks and building societies offering great rates, all through the convenience of one online account. There’s easy access and fixed term savings up to three years to choose from, with rates up to 1.20% (AER/Gross*) on an easy access account. On a savings pot of £35,000, that’s £175 more interest after one year than the new Direct Saver rate through NS&I.

So why not improve the way you save, for the better? You can try Active Savings from as little as £1.

