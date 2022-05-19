Our ETF research

An Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) is a basket of investments that usually includes shares or bonds. Funds are a ready-made investment portfolio run by a professional fund manager. They provide access to a diversified portfolio for usually a much lower cost than purchasing the individual investments yourself.

ETFs can be bought and sold on a stock exchange, just like shares. Most track an index – a collection of securities that represent a certain sector or region. For example, the FTSE 100 is an index that represents the largest 100 companies in the UK.

The number of ETFs available on the Hargreaves Lansdown platform and across the broader market has grown over the years. This offers clients lots of options to invest in a range of markets and types of investment.

As the ETF investment universe continues to grow, we want to support our clients who are comfortable making their own investment decisions. That’s why we’ve launched ETF research updates and insights.

To help navigate the ETF market, our Research team now regularly reviews and provides updates on some of our clients' most popular ETFs, focused on major investment sectors like the UK, US and Asia. We’ve carried out due diligence to ensure the ETFs covered are run by large, well established providers in the market.

Our research explores the team, culture, ESG integration and investment process for these funds while also assessing performance. These are not recommendations or a guide on how to invest and are aimed at helping clients make their own informed investment decisions. Clients will also need to consider their personal aims and attitudes to risk. You should only invest in funds if you have the time and know-how to diversify your portfolio to help reduce risk.

Want our latest research sent direct to your inbox?

Our expert research team provide regular updates on a range of exchange traded funds (ETFs).

Sign up by 28 July 2022 to be in with a chance of winning a £100 John Lewis e-gift card. There are three e-gift cards to be won. Full terms apply.

Please correct the following errors before you continue: Existing client? Please Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below. Title: Please select... Mr Mrs Miss Ms Mx Dr Sir Rev First name: Last name: Email address: Main phone number: (optional) Mobile phone number: (optional) Date of birth: (optional) 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Title: First name: Last name: Address: Email address: Where did you hear about us? Please select... Search Engine / Research Mobile application HL mention on another website Advert on another website Existing client Advert in the press HL mention in the media Recommendation from a friend Hargreaves Lansdown would like to contact you about the services we offer which may be of interest to you. We explain how we use your personal data in our Privacy Policy. If you would rather not hear from us, please tick the relevant box(es) below: Email - no thanks, please don't contact me via email Post - no thanks, please don't contact me via post Phone - no thanks, please don't contact me via phone Register Your postcode ends: This is my postcode Not your postcode? Enter your full address. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data. Our investment trust research is for investors who understand the risks of investing and that investing in investment trusts isn't right for everyone. Investors should only invest if the trust's objectives are aligned with their own, and there's a specific need for the type of investment being made. Investors should understand the specific risks of an investment trust before they invest, and make sure any new investment forms part of a diversified portfolio.