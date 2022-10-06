Peering over the currency hedge – what is it and why does it matter?

Sterling’s freefall against the dollar appears to have been arrested for now, following last week’s decision by the Bank of England to intervene in currency markets. But the pounds in your pocket, or indeed in corporate bank accounts, will still get you about 17% less in dollar terms than they did a year ago.

Currency fluctuations can greatly affect both the reported and ‘real’ value of a company’s earnings. If the currency in which a company discloses its financial statement (reporting currency) is the same as the one it does most of its business in (functional currency), it won’t have much of an impact. But many large, listed companies are multinationals with operations spread across the globe, so the picture can be more complex.

Why do companies hedge?

There are of course currency speculators who will use a range of instruments with the specific aim of profiting from changes in currency values. But where this isn’t the main business activity of a company, it’s called a hedging strategy.

A hedging strategy’s main purpose should be to provide a level of certainty when it comes to budgeting, forecasting, and managing market expectations.

Who’s hedging?

A strong dollar can help boost the earnings of UK companies which earn significant revenues generated in the US. This includes big pharmaceutical names like Astrazeneca, or Holiday Inn’s parent company InterContinental Hotels Group.

However, the opposite is also true.

To make sure they can maintain accurate forecasts and budgets in either scenario, they’ll hedge against currency changes. This means they give up some of their gains when the dollar is strong, but they can also temper their losses when it falls.

One area where currency hedging is used a lot, is among the US tech giants. Given that the likes of Alphabet, Meta and Apple all report in dollars but are very much global companies, a strong dollar is likely to punish the bottom line.

When it comes to commodities companies, their end product is often priced in US dollars regardless of where the sale takes place. But given that commodities themselves can experience price volatility, some companies might be more focused on hedging the underlying commodity price itself. Large consumers of fuel and energy like airlines and steel manufacturers could also seek to lock in prices.

The challenges of hedging

Over time it’s very difficult to hedge against the tide of a defined trend in currency revaluation. In that scenario, it’s more a case of strategic thinking as to where a company sells its goods, buys its raw materials and employs its staff.

For example, a weak pound could make it more expensive for UK companies to use off-shore IT contractors or call centres. They could start to look for these employees closer to home.

Reducing currency risk doesn’t come for free. Coming into 2022, we’d been used to global interest rates close to historical lows for some time. Now, with inflation back in the picture, economic uncertainty and rising interest rates are back on the table this has fuelled a considerable increase in the cost of hedging currency risk.

The difference between two countries’ interest rates (or the cash return on the currency) is a major determinant of both current, and expected future exchange rates.

How do companies hedge against currency movements?

Currency futures let companies choose to lock in a certain exchange rate on a set amount on a given date.

At the time of writing, the pound will buy 1.12 US dollars. A company can choose to set up its own customised forward contract. But there’s also an entire market of tradable contracts that lock in a particular rate months or years in advance. Companies can currently commit to buying or selling a certain amount of dollars at a similar rate ($1.10) up to December 2023.

A company looking to reduce dollar-denominated costs can limit the potential currency loss by offsetting its anticipated dollar-related transactions. If sterling falls further, it’s made a saving. Of course, if sterling rises in that time, it will lose out on that benefit.

Where a company is less certain of its future foreign currency commitments, it can enter into an option contract. This is where it pays a premium for the right to buy or sell a certain amount of currency at a certain rate.

It also allows companies more flexibility to enjoy upside if the currency moves in their favour or they can let the option expire and just lose the premium if rates move against. The fees involved are typically higher than with futures to account for this flexibility.

Currency swaps are another option. This is where two parties with loans in different currencies agree to swap the interest, and sometimes capital repayment, of loans with an overseas party in the relevant jurisdiction. This is often used to obtain more favourable financing rates, but can also be a longer-term hedging tool. There are still risks like with currency futures and options though.

How can investors tell the real story?

Currency movements are a fact of life, and if financial results are worse because of it, then that’s a financial reality. Often, in addition to the audited numbers, companies will provide performance figures at ‘constant currencies’. That’s what the numbers would’ve been if exchange rates hadn’t moved in the period.

Rates can go up and down. So it can be useful to strip out this effect to get a clearer idea of operational performance, without exchange rates muddying the picture.

Don’t forget the currency in which your company might pay you

If you’re a sterling investor in a US denominated company and the share price hasn’t moved in that year, using the same figures above, in pound terms you’re still up 23%.

Even if the company keeps its dividends unchanged, the next dividend paid comes with a similar uplift, assuming the exchange rate doesn’t move. As ever, no dividend pay outs are ever guaranteed. The same applies to foreign exchange rates which could still move against those entitled to receive future dividends.

This article isn’t personal advice, if you’re not sure if an investment or course of action is right for you, seek advice. All investments, and any income they produce income, can fall as well as rise in value, so you could get back less than you invest.

