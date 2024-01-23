Potential UK IPO market changes – what are they and why do they matter?

This article is more than 6 months old
What is the FCA's recent consultation on encouraging companies to list in the UK and why does it matter?
According to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), they want stronger public markets because it will “increase the opportunities for investors to share in that growth which helps spread wealth.” Reforms are needed since the Initial Public Offering (IPO) market in the UK is flagging.
The UK listings market has been shrinking for a while. According to the UK Listing Review, the number of listed companies in the UK in 2020 had fallen by about 40% from a peak in 2008.
While the UK has a lot of strong technology and life science companies, only a few have come to the public markets in recent years. Between 2015 and 2020, the UK accounted for only 5% of IPOs globally.
Change is needed to help encourage a bigger range of companies to list in London. To remedy this and boost UK growth, the FCA launched a consultation in 2023.
The current proposals could increase the possibility of companies being unable to meet these demands. But the changes could also better reflect the risk appetite the economy needs to achieve growth. The FCA says they have consulted with all sides of the market, and are hearing opinions on these proposals before a final decision is made.
We’ve evolved our partnerships with four technology platforms because of this. So our clients now have the widest possible access to IPOs, follow-on offers and blocks just like institutional investors. Because of these changes, our clients were involved in three times as many follow-on offers in 2023 as they were in 2021.
As rules around listings are now being revisited, we’re hoping that the FCA prioritises improving access. If retail investors are given equal access to these markets, reforms should see that it’s as easy to issue to retail investors as it is to wholesale markets. But it’s important to remember that prices can move up or down very quickly after these kinds of offers, adding risk. Any shares you buy should be part of a diversified portfolio.
With IPO numbers shrinking, it’s important access to future listings for retail investors is still a priority. This includes increasing awareness on upcoming or potential IPOs and share offers, like the NatWest retail share offer mentioned in the 2023 Autumn Statement.
For now, the rumour mill of potential companies keeps churning. We recently looked at 5 Rumoured IPOs for 2024.
