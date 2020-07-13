Coronavirus - we're here to help
From how to access your account online, scam awareness, your wellbeing and our community we're here to help.

Category: Investing and saving
    • Record savings – but are you getting a good deal?

    We look at what people are really earning on their savings, why they need to be more savvy and how they can get more for their money.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Ryan Kenny

    13 July 2020

    Many people have responded to the large amount of uncertainty inflicted by coronavirus by saving more – we’ve saved an extra £25.6bn during May alone, a record amount.

    While this will undoubtedly be improving the finances of many, lots of savers aren’t getting a good return on it. In fact, £9.1bn went into savings accounts earning no interest at all.

    A lot of the money went into instant access accounts, but those who have settled for their high-street giant won’t be much better off than those earning nothing at all. Many are paying just 0.01% on instant access accounts.

    If you’re leaving your savings in one of these accounts, you’ll be losing money in real terms. That’s because inflation, which is the general rise in prices of the things we pay for every day, is currently 0.5% and hence eroding the power of your savings.

    Waiting for a great rate? Sign up to our alerts and we'll email you when new rates are added to Active Savings.

    Why do people settle for less?

    The most popular place people go when choosing new savings accounts is their existing bank. But you should consider looking further afield to get your money working harder.

    The biggest banks often pay some of the lowest rates. That’s because they benefit from having established relationships with millions of customers, so don’t need to work as hard to bring money in. They can offer low rates, and savers will still decide to save their money with them.

    Some people will save with their current bank out of convenience, and others might be nervous to move their money to other providers. But the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) can pay compensation to consumers in the unlikely event a financial services firm they save or invest with stops trading. For authorised banks and building societies the compensation limit for eligible deposits is £85,000 per banking licence.

    Find out more about FSCS cover

    Boost your savings without the hassle

    Shopping around for competitive rates and applying to new providers is usually a hassle. Having to complete new application forms, prove who you are and trying to keep track of everything.

    Active Savings can help. Through one online account you can choose easy access and fixed term savings products from multiple banks and building societies.

    There are competitive rates on offer, far above the market average. And because it’s all under one roof you’ll see everything together, making it easy to manage.

    All our banking partners are authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and PRA, and are covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).

    Discover Active Savings

    Products available through Active Savings can be added or withdrawn at any time. Minimum deposit requirements apply to individual products. Instant access products allow immediate cash withdrawals, Active Savings offers easy access products where withdrawals usually take one working day. Inflation can reduce the spending power of money.

    The Active Savings service is provided by Hargreaves Lansdown Savings Limited (company number 8355960). Hargreaves Lansdown Savings Limited is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Electronic Money Regulations 2011 with firm reference 901007 for the issuing of electronic money.

      What did you think of this article?

