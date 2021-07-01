Savers are avoiding fixed terms. But should you?

The pandemic has changed the way we manage our finances in lots of ways. For our savings, it’s had two main impacts.

Firstly, as a nation, we’re saving a lot more. Lockdowns have reduced the opportunities to spend, and for lots of people this has meant increased savings. In the year before the first lockdown we saved a total of £56bn. In the year after, it rose to £182bn.

Household savings per month

Source: Bank of England, to 28 Feb 2021.

The second change is how we manage our cash. The vast majority of our savings is now going into instant and easy access accounts, and the proportion going into fixed terms is reducing. Given the high levels of uncertainty we’ve faced, that makes sense – instant and easy access accounts give you the flexibility to get your hands on your money whenever you need it.

It’s also sensible to keep our emergency savings in an account that’s easy to access, to cover life’s unexpected events. We think you should generally keep at least three to six months’ worth of expenses as an emergency fund, if you’re working. If you’re retired, it’s one to three years’ worth.

If the nation has been building emergency savings to improve their financial resilience, keeping it in instant or easy access accounts should come as no surprise.

But it’s worth considering if we need all our money there. In return for the added flexibility, instant and easy access accounts offer the worst rates. Most big banks pay as little as 0.01% on their instant access accounts, as do some National Savings & Investment products.

Given that inflation (the rise in prices of lots of popular goods and services) is currently at 2.1%, the rate you get on your savings should be an important factor. If not, you’re consigning your hard-earned cash to whittle away in value over time.

Fixed terms can help dampen the effect.

In return for locking your money away for a set period, fixed terms usually offer a better rate than instant or easy access accounts.

You don’t need to lock your money away for long – you can do it from as little as a few months. Although big high street banks don’t currently offer you that choice. Usually the longer you fix for, the better the rate.

Another benefit of fixed terms is that the rate is fixed for the duration of the product. Instant and easy access accounts, on the other hand, offer variable rates that can change at any point. This usually only goes one way: downwards.

How a savings price war is changing the fixed term market

A key reason for most of our savings flooding into instant and easy access accounts, rather than fixed terms, is the difference in rates.

Back in March last year, on average you’d get an extra 0.58% by choosing a one-year fix rather than instant access. The difference shrunk to 0.16% in March of this year. For some, the loss of flexibility wasn’t worth the extra interest.

But recently a price war has been emerging in the fixed term market. While the best instant access rate has stayed at 0.50%, the best one-year fix has gone as high as 1.00%. Could now be the time to reconsider fixed terms?

A savvy way to manage your cash

Some people might want to keep access to their money instead of chasing a better rate. But a simple tactic can give you the best of both.

Consider opening fixed terms of different lengths. For example, three month, six month, one year and two year accounts.

That way you’ll have some of your cash coming back to you at different intervals. But you’ll also still be getting a better overall rate than if you kept it in an instant access account throughout. It’s important to find a balance that’s right for you.

This might sound like a lot of hassle, especially as big high street banks don’t offer short-term fixes (less than a year). Applying to new banks to get the accounts you need can be a pain, not to mention a nightmare to manage after you set them up all over the place. But it doesn’t have to be – Active Savings makes it easy.

Boost your savings without the hassle

Active Savings gives you access to lots of banks and building societies, all in one online account. You can choose easy access and fixed terms, ranging from just a few months up to five years. There’s no limit on the number of products you can have, so you can find a mix that’s right for you and manage it in one place.

Unlock great rates, including a market leading easy access product*. And you could get cashback – details below.

*Rates were checked against Moneyfacts on 01 July 2021 at 11.41am.

The best rates on Active Savings Easy access Up to

0.50% | 0.50%

(AER | Gross) Up to 1 year Up to

1.01% | 1.01%

(AER | Gross) Up to 2 years Up to

1.12% | 1.12%

(AER | Gross) Up to 3 years Up to

1.22% | 1.22%

(AER | Gross) Easy access Up to

0.50% | 0.50%

(AER | Gross) Up to 1 year Up to

1.01% | 1.01%

(AER | Gross) Up to 3 years Up to

1.22% | 1.22%

Please note the products above are some of our most popular, but more are available. Minimum deposit requirements apply to individual products. Easy access products pay a variable rate and fixed term products pay a fixed rate.

AER (Annual Equivalent Rate) shows what the interest rate/expected profit rate would be if it was paid and compounded once each year. It helps you compare the rates on different savings products. Once you have opened a fixed term product the rate won't change, but rates on easy access products can vary.

Gross means the rate without any tax removed. Interest/profits are paid gross. You are responsible for paying any tax due on interest/profits that exceed your Personal Savings Allowance to HM Revenue & Customs. Tax treatment can change.

This article isn't personal advice. Please remember that inflation reduces the spending power of cash. Fixed term products usually don't allow access to your money until they end.

High street banks offer instant access accounts, which allow immediate access to your money. Active Savings offers easy access and withdrawals usually take one working day.

AER (Annual Equivalent Rate) – AER shows what the interest rate/expected profit rate would be if it was paid and compounded once each year. It helps you compare the rates on different savings products.

Gross – the interest rate without any tax removed. Interest/profits are paid gross. You are responsible for paying any tax due on interest/profits that exceed your Personal Savings Allowance to HM Revenue & Customs. Tax treatment can change.

Expected profit rate (EPR) – Islamic banks offer an expected profit rate rather than interest on their savings products in order to comply with Sharia banking principles.

