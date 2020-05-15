Savings – how to make your emergency fund stretch further during lockdown

More than one in three people under the age of 70 are currently dipping into savings to cover living costs. For those who managed to put some savings aside into a rainy-day fund, you might be starting to think about ways to make it stretch further.

Here are some actions you could take to help make it last that extra bit longer.

This article isn’t personal advice. If you are unsure if a course of action is right for you, please seek advice.

Talk to your creditors, landlord and utility providers

Given the unprecedented circumstances, it could be worthwhile speaking to your landlord, bank, insurance or utility providers. You might be able to negotiate a better deal or combine packages (for example with an insurance or mobile phone contract) that could help stretch your emergency fund that extra bit further.

The Financial Conduct Authority has also introduced temporary rules to help people cope with outstanding debt. From car payments to overdrafts, you might be able to benefit from repayment freezes or reduced interest rate charges.

You can find out more about the measures and see if you’d qualify on the FCA website.

Borrowers shouldn’t just assume a payment freeze on things like rent-to-own and car finance is a good idea – especially if you’re likely to still be in financial difficulty three months down the line. It could leave you in the same tricky position – just carrying more debt.

At the end of the freeze, if you have to ask your lender for more help, it’s likely to start damaging your credit record. And any missed interest payments would have built up even more debt. It’s better to have those conversations now, to help avoid the extra interest charges.

It’s up to lenders to work out whether it’s in people’s best interests before they let them have a payment freeze. Unfortunately, in order to speed the process up, they’ll be able to make blanket decisions based on the type of customer you are – rather than your individual circumstances. So even if it’s right for you, you might not be allowed to take advantage.

The FCA recognises firms are having a hard enough time already, and this could make it worse – especially if they can’t access government funding schemes. It’s talking to firms about how they’re affected, and says any firms already facing insolvency who are worried about the impact should get in touch.

Check if you're using what you’re paying for

Of course, many people will have already started cutting out unnecessary expenses. Some might have already found that their direct debits or standing orders have been automatically cancelled as services such as gyms remain closed during the lockdown.

However, if you haven’t already, looking at where you could make savings on things you’re no longer using could help your savings last longer. It could also save you money in the future.

Some good places to start could be: