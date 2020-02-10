The team behind our team of advisers

There might only be a few people you have close contact with at HL. But as you can imagine, there’s a whole team of people behind the scenes. Our expert team makes sure we can stay up-to-date, regulated and informed and, in turn, help you make your important financial decisions.

Here’s a quick rundown of what happens behind the scenes with our advisers, so you get top notch advice.

The training and support team

In most jobs, it’s essential to stay on your toes and keep learning. This is probably the most important behind-the-scenes activity for financial advisers.

On joining us, advisers will have all their professional qualifications, even so, we put them through additional training to make sure that they match up to our high standards as a business.

Then even once they’re up and running with us, all our advisers must keep up their professional development each year. This means their knowledge stays current and they can advise you on the latest ways to make your wealth work harder. They can also choose to expand their knowledge in other areas to make their expertise even broader.

Product panel

We believe in products that match people’s expectations. Our product panel makes sure that every ISA, fund, pension scheme and retirement planning product our advisers tell you about is pulled apart, checked and checked again. We want you to have confidence in the actions you’re taking so we make sure we’ve got confidence in the options we give you.

Our product panel committee gets together every three months (sometimes more in special scenarios) to discuss any changes to the current products on the panel and talk about any emerging products we may want to include. If we want to add a product to our panel, we’re able to work with a product provider to make sure their product and service matches up with our clients’ needs.

Investment research team

A good view of the investment landscape is essential to make smart decisions.

The investment research team at HL consists of 14 people who rigorously analyse over 2,000 funds at any given time. Our financial advisers will check in regularly with our analysts to get the latest news on where our clients’ money will work hardest.

For those seeking one off advice, this knowledge gives them a fighting start from the off. For our clients who receive on-going advice, this insight helps keep their investment choices current and reactive to changes.

Admin team

This is the team that makes the magic happen. Once all the information has been gathered, the recommendations made and the thumbs ups given, the admin team kick into action and put it all in place.

In many ways, this is the exciting bit. It’s where everything comes together and practically starts working towards securing your financial future.

Compliance team

Just like your bank, your insurance company and your credit card provider, we’re regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). They’re the ones who set the rules on how we communicate with our clients and how we conduct business in general.

One of the FCA’s main goals is to make sure all financial institutions are communicating with their clients in a way that’s clear, fair and not misleading.

Our compliance team is our link with the FCA. They help us maintain best practices and keep us up to date with changes in regulations.

Technical support

Working closely with our compliance team is our technical team. They’re on hand to double check the finer details and keep their finger on the pulse of any legislation changes that would affect the advice we give our clients or the way we operate.

The technical team also cross over with the training and support team in keeping our advisers in the know about the latest legislation. The technical team have even been known to contribute their opinion to government bodies who are making new legislation or amending existing legislation.

The technical team is also an important part of the product panel and help us look into the details and make recommendations. They’ll also help our advisers by analysing what you already have in place and whether it’s working for you.

The most important team member of all - you

We’ll make sure we’re working closely with you every step of the way, not as your ‘supplier’ but as equal parties with a mutual interest in your future. Even from day one, we’ll work with you to understand what you want to get out of financial advice.

We’ll ask you about your current situation and try to understand how confident you feel in managing your own finances. That way we can tailor our level of service to your needs – not too much, not too little.

Financial advice isn’t for everyone so we’ll always make sure you’ll definitely benefit before we move ahead.

To find out if financial advice is right for you, book your free consultation. Please note that no advice will be given as part of the initial consultation- it’s there to find out what’s right for you.

