The ISA tax saving worth £29 billion – what’s your share?

Our new Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, has a tough job ahead. He’s under pressure to honour election promises to increase spending on the NHS, social care and schools.

He’s also inherited a fiscal target to avoid spending more than comes in each year.

It’s been suggested these competing demands simply aren’t achievable without raising taxes.

Higher taxes make tax shelters like ISAs even more appealing. ISA savers and investors have trimmed £29 billion off their income tax bills since ISAs were introduced in 1999.

If we see the tax hikes expected in the Budget this figure will only rise.

Lots of investors find adding money to a Stocks and Shares ISA every year a straightforward decision. Once you have read all the important information, you can open an account in minutes and rest assured your money is protected from UK tax.

If you’ve decided to shelter your wealth from the tax man the question then becomes where to put your tax-sheltered money?

An ISA investment option

It’s natural for UK investors to focus on their home market, but for those looking at expanding their portfolio there are some great opportunities.

Global funds offer international diversification in a single investment. Choose a tracker fund and you’re looking at a simple and low-cost way to diversify.

The Legal & General International Index Trust could be a well-placed addition to most portfolios. But, investing in this fund isn’t right for everyone. You should understand the specific risks of a fund before investing, and make sure any new investment forms part of a diversified portfolio.

The fund aims to match the performance of the FTSE World ex UK index. This means that there are no analysts researching individual companies, no stock pickers hunting for bargains or making predictions about the economy. The fund simply invests into every company in the index. This keeps costs to a minimum and allows the fund to track the index closely. It invests in emerging markets which are higher risk.

