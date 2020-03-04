The most popular shares in February

We take a look at the companies most popular with HL clients in February.

February’s most popular shares

The lists below show the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares (excluding investment trusts) with the highest number of net buys (buys minus sells) among HL clients in February. We’ve also included the most popular large* overseas shares (excluding investment trusts and ETFs).

Shares listed alphabetically.

*Of equal or greater size than the market capital of the smallest FTSE 350 stock.

These are provided for your interest, but aren't a guide as to how you should invest.

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) shares have fallen over 20% since full year results, despite reporting better than expected income and operating profits.

The bank, soon to be renamed NatWest Group, does face some challenges. They include how to mitigate the damage being done to net interest margins (the difference between what the bank charges on loans and pays on deposits), which are being hampered by low interest rates and a fiercely competitive mortgage market.

But the share price slide is also likely linked to coronavirus fears, and RBS isn’t the only bank to be hit by the trend in the last few weeks. It’s potentially a longer-term headwind, and we don’t know what the overall effect of the virus will be.

One of RBS’ attractions is it has plenty of room to cut costs. It’s targeting £250m of savings in 2020, and we’ll be interested to see how this goes. The new CEO has also made plans to further shrink the NatWest Markets business, and we’ll be looking out for details on exactly what the future holds for the division.

Tullow’s had a difficult time lately. We suspect it’s on our most popular list because investors took notice of the 76% share price collapse since December’s profit warning.

December was the second time Tullow had sounded a warning in as many months. Drilling problems in the Ghanaian TEN oil field and the discovery of poor quality oil in Guyana means full year guidance was cut and the dividend suspended. We’ll have to wait for full year results on 12 March for more news on overall performance – we already know Tullow's share of production last year averaged 86,700 barrels of oil per day (bopd) which was below guidance provided in November.

Problems stem from the struggling Ghanaian oil fields which are responsible for producing enough profit to shift Tullow’s large debts, as well as fund new projects and shareholder returns.

We think things will remain challenging for Tullow for now, but we’ll be keeping an eye out for news on the new CEO. The top job is still open, and whoever fills that seat will have plenty of work to do.

Apple hit the headlines in February. It warned a slower than anticipated return to "normal conditions" in China, following the coronavirus outbreak, means it will miss revenue targets next quarter.

The “normal conditions” Apple’s talking about relate to iPhone supply chains, store opening hours and customer traffic. While the disruption isn’t ideal, it’s too soon to tell how things will play out, and we think the business remains in a strong position for now. Customer demand outside of China remains in line with expectations.

Back in the core of the business, Apple’s story is unchanged. Looking ahead to April’s results, investors will want to see further growth in the better performing, higher margin areas of the business (like Services).

It’s also important to see if iPhone sales are still gathering momentum. Sales here have been more positive recently, after a period of more sluggish progress. While we know the coronavirus will have dampened performance, we’d like to see if underlying trends show the latest handset’s continued to resonate well with customers.

