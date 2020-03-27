We’re currently experiencing extremely high call volumes. We’re very sorry for any inconvenience this might cause.

Category: Investing and saving
  • A A A

    • This tax year's most popular Junior ISA funds

    We take a look at the most popular funds bought by HL clients so far this tax year within a Junior ISA.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    A Junior ISA (JISA) is a great, tax-efficient way to start saving for your little ones.

    You can save up to £4,368 this tax year towards your child’s future. This allowance will reset and actually increase to £9,000 from 6 April. This means you could potentially invest up to £13,368 towards your child’s future over the next few weeks.

    When your child turns 18, the JISA will be converted into an adult ISA and they’ll get access to the money, which could help with a range of things – a head start on university fees, a deposit for their first home or a savings pot to help out when they need it.

    You can choose to save in a Cash Junior ISA, or invest the money in a Stocks and Shares Junior ISA. Any parent or legal guardian can open an HL Junior Stocks & Shares ISA for their child. Family and friends can then add money to it as well.

    Tax rules can change and benefits depend on individual circumstances. This article is not personal advice. If unsure please seek advice.

    Where have HL’s Junior ISA clients invested so far this tax year?

    The list below shows the most popular funds (the most bought funds after any sales) with HL’s JISA investors in this tax year (2019/20) and is correct as of 24 March.

    Remember it isn’t personal advice or a guide on how to invest. You should choose investments based on your own objectives and attitude to risk.

    Unlike the security offered by cash, investment values can fall as well as rise, so there’s no guarantee you’ll make a profit – your child could get back less than you put in. If you’re not sure whether an investment is suitable, please ask us for advice.

    Fund Key Investor Information
    Fundsmith Equity KII
    HL Select Global Growth Shares KII
    HSBC FTSE 250 Index KII
    JPMorgan Emerging Markets KII
    Legal & General International Index Trust KII
    Legal & General UK Index Trust KII
    Legal & General US Index KII
    LF Lindsell Train UK Equity KII
    Lindsell Train Global Equity KII
    Rathbone Global Opportunities KII

    Funds are listed in alphabetical order.

    HL plc shares are held in both the Lindsell Train UK Equity and Lindsell Train Global Equity funds. The HL Select Global Growth Shares fund is run by our sister company HL Fund Managers Ltd.

    How to buy funds in a Junior ISA

    It’s simple to open a Junior ISA with HL, and the easiest way to do it is online.

    Once you’ve read and are happy with the key features and our terms and conditions, it could only take 10 minutes to get started. Once you've opened the Junior ISA, you're ready to start investing.

