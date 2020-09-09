Two funds for avoiding ‘sin’ stocks

If you want to invest, but don’t like the thought of your money supporting morally questionable companies, an exclusions-based fund could be for you. They won't invest in controversial industries like tobacco, alcohol and gambling, otherwise known as 'sin stocks'.

Morals are subjective though – what seems immoral to one person might seem like a necessary evil to another. Take animal testing in the pharmaceuticals sector. Some think animal testing can't be justified under any circumstances. Others argue animal testing can lead to medical discoveries that save and improve human lives, and are therefore willing to make the trade.

As such, different funds approach exclusions-based investing in different ways. So it's important to check you fully understand how your fund manager is investing your money.

Below we look at two exclusions-based funds, explain their approaches and share our view on their prospects.

Aegon Ethical Equity

Aegon Ethical Equity (formerly Kames Ethical Equity) is a fund focused on responsible investing. Manager Audrey Ryan aims to identify and understand the key environmental, social and governance risks of each company, industry and sector that she invests in. She believes companies that lead the way in governance and sustainability tend to outperform over the long run.

The fund uses a strict exclusions-based approach. It won’t invest in companies involved in activities deemed unethical, from tobacco and alcohol producers, to munitions manufacturers and companies that use animal testing.

See the full list of exclusions Animal welfare – companies that provide animal testing services, make or sell animal-tested products, are involved in intensive farming, operate abattoirs or slaughterhouses, or sell meat, poultry, fish or dairy Military – companies that make armaments, nuclear weapons or similar strategic products Nuclear power – companies that provide important services to, or own or operate, nuclear facilities Environment – companies that excessively damage the environment, in breach of internationally recognised conventions on biodiversity or not tackling climate change Political donations – companies that have made political donations of more than £25,000 in the last year Genetic engineering – companies that have patented genes Gambling – companies with investments in betting shops, casinos or amusement arcades which make up for more than 10% of their total business Alcohol – companies where more than 10% of their total business involves brewing, distillation or sale of alcohol Tobacco – companies where more than 10% of their business involves growing, processing or selling tobacco Pornography – companies that provide adult entertainment services Debt – banks with exposure to large amounts of corporate or Developing World debt Oppressive regimes – companies operating in countries with poor human rights records or with no established policies on human rights issues



More than two thirds of the UK’s largest companies are excluded from the fund's investment universe for ethical reasons. This means there’s a focus on higher-risk small and medium-sized companies. Our analysis suggests this has helped the fund deliver stronger performance than the broader UK stock market over the long term, although it can increase volatility. Past performance is not a guide to the future.

Aegon Ethical Equity - 10 year performance

Past performance is not a guide to the future. Source: Lipper IM to 31/08/2020.

We think Ryan is a dedicated, passionate fund manager and her fund has the potential to deliver good returns for ethical investors over the long run, although there are no guarantees.

This fund currently holds shares in Hargreaves Lansdown plc.

Annual percentage growth Aug 15 -

Aug 16 Aug 16 -

Aug 17 Aug 17 -

Aug 18 Aug 18 -

Aug 19 Aug 19 -

Aug 20 Aegon Ethical Equity 5.5% 7.7% 6.4% -6.1% 3.0% FTSE All-Share 11.7% 14.3% 4.7% 0.4% -12.6%

Past performance is not a guide to the future. Source: Lipper IM to 31/08/2020.

BNY Mellon Sustainable Real Return

The team behind BNY Mellon Sustainable Real Return take a more conservative approach. They invest in a variety of assets – from shares and bonds to commodities and cash, and change the amount invested in each depending on their view of the world. The aim is to dampen volatility by providing some shelter during market wobbles, while also delivering long-term growth in a sustainable way.

Matthew Brown and Philip Shucksmith have been the fund's lead managers since launch in April 2018. They're both experienced investors and have served on the Real Return Team for well over a decade. However this fund is managed with an investment approach that's heavily reliant on the skills and experience of the wider Real Return Team, which we have long held in high regard.

Within the share and bond portfolio, the team invest in well-run businesses that have a set of advantages over the competition that can be sustained over the long-term. They must also manage the impacts of their products and operations on the environment and society.

The fund's sustainable 'red lines' rule out some companies right away. Those that violate the UN Global Compact Principles (a UN pact on human rights, labour, the environment and anti-corruption) and those incompatible with the aim of limiting global warming to 2°C aren’t considered for the fund. It also won't invest in any company that makes more than 10% of its revenues from tobacco.

The fund's done well since launch, beating both its London Inter-bank Offered Rate (LIBOR) +4% benchmark and its peers in the IA Targeted Absolute Return sector. That said, this is a short period over which to draw conclusions and past performance is not a guide to the future.

BNY Mellon Sustainable Real Return - performance since launch

Past performance is not a guide to the future. Source: Lipper IM to 31/08/2020.

The team's built up an impressive long-term track record on other funds. This, combined with their wealth of experience and tried-and-tested investment approach, means we think this fund has the potential to do well over the long-term. Remember though there are no guarantees.

The managers have the flexibility to invest in derivatives, emerging markets and high-yield bonds which, if used, adds risk.

Annual percentage growth Aug 15 -

Aug 16 Aug 16 -

Aug 17 Aug 17 -

Aug 18 Aug 18 -

Aug 19 Aug 19 -

Aug 20 BNY Mellon Sustainable Real Return N/A N/A N/A 9.2% 5.7% LIBOR + 4% 4.5% 4.3% 4.5% 4.7% 4.1% IA Targeted Absolute Return 0.9% 3.7% -0.2% 1.4% 0.1%

Past performance is not a guide to the future. Source: Lipper IM to 31/08/2020.

N/A - full year performance is not available

