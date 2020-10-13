Coronavirus - we're here to help
From how to access your account online, scam awareness, your wellbeing and our community we're here to help.

Skip to main content
  • Register
  • My watchlists
  • Help
  • Contact us
  • Log in to HL Account
Category: Retirement
  • A A A

    • Uncertain about retirement? Here are three tips to help

    Feel confident about retirement and taking your pension? Here are three tips to help you feel more confident about retiring.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Nick Colman

    13 October 2020

    We’re all trying hard to keep our spirits up at the moment. But because markets are turbulent, you might expect retirement confidence levels to be low this year.

    In September, we asked 2,000 people from across the country questions about their retirement plans. One in three said they were confident they could afford to retire. And two out of every five said they expect to retire before or at the age of 65. Both of these figures are higher than last year, which is great considering recent events.

    Confidence depends on where you are

    Across the country, retirement confidence levels vary.

    Londoners are most confident with just under half saying they’re confident they’ll be able to afford to retire.

    At the other end, just one in five of those in Northern Ireland felt as confident.

    How retirement confidence changes across the country

    Response to the statement 'I'm confident I'll be able to afford to retire' by region

    Source: HL Survey September 2020.

    Though we’re pleased with the increase in confidence, we would still love for that figure to be higher. Here are a few ways you can start feeling more confident about your retirement.

    This article and our tools aren’t personal advice. If you're not sure if an investment is right for you make sure you ask for advice.

    Check if you’re on track

    Knowing when you want to retire and how much income you’ll need is key to feeling confident about your retirement. Our survey found that over one in three had planned what age they wanted to retire.

    Setting your retirement age will help you understand how long you’ve got to reach your target. Then you can go on to adjusting your strategy if you need to. You might even find you’ve nothing to worry about. Remember though, you can’t normally access money in a pension until age 55 (57 from 2028).

    Use our pension calculator for help in checking if your pension’s on track.

    Our calculator is only a guide. If you’d like a more accurate view of whether you’re on track, we also offer financial advice.

    Tot up your retirement expenditure

    When you total up your essential retirement expenditure, you’ll have a better idea of how you’ll be able to afford to retire.

    You might actually find that your essential outgoings are lower than you expected.

    Of course, no one wants to just ‘get by’ in retirement, so you should also think about all the things you’re excited to do when you retire. Crucially, you should also think about when you might want to do those things.

    When our advisers speak to clients they often draw up a financial time line. This helps visualise how much expenditure will be needed and when. Why not try this yourself?

    Find out about your retirement income options

    Once you know how much you’ll need, you’ll want to feel comfortable that you know where that income is going to come from.

    Broadly, there are three options:

    • Annuities – swap money in your pension for a guaranteed income for the rest of your life.
    • Drawdown – keep your pension invested. Take the income you want, when you want.
    • Lump sums – keep your pension invested. Take the lump sums you want, when you want.

    There are advantages and disadvantages to each of these options and the right one or combination will depend on your circumstances.

    More on retirement options

    Build your confidence with help from HL

    Our pensions and retirement section has lots of information on your retirement options and how to prepare for it.

    Pension Wise can also help. It’s a free and impartial government service to help you understand your options.

    If you’d like more personalised advice, our team of financial advisers could help. If you think financial advice could help you, our advisory helpdesk is your first port of call.

    They’ll answer all your questions about our service and ask a few of their own to help you decide if our advice service could help boost your confidence and achieve your retirement goals.

    They won’t give any personalised advice, but they’re essential for making sure our service is right for you and explaining our charges.

    Find out more by booking a call.

    Find out about financial advice

    What did you think of this article?

    What did you think of this article?

    Thanks for your feedback

    Click here

    What did you think of this article?

    Thanks for your feedback

    Click here

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Related Articles

    HL financial advisers share what to focus on in times of change

    12 October

    Transfer fees capped for over 55s – time to consider bringing your pensions together?

    8 October

    How unmarried couples can inherit each other’s pensions

    6 October

    Investing in gold – a beauty to behold?

    6 October

    Struggling to keep track of your finances? Here’s how to simplify your financial life

    6 October

    Editor's choice – our weekly email

    Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:

    • Latest comment on economies and markets
    • Expert investment research
    • Financial planning tips
    Sign up

    Related articles

    Category: Investing and saving

    HL financial advisers share what to focus on in times of change

    In times of uncertainty, it can be tricky knowing what and who to listen to. Our financial advisers help cut through the noise and explain a few things to focus on in times of change.

    HL Financial Advice team

    12 Oct 2020 4 min read

    Category: Pensions

    Transfer fees capped for over 55s – time to consider bringing your pensions together?

    Transferring a pension might be cheaper than you think. We discuss why considering transferring and combining your pensions could make your retirement income easier to manage.

    Michelle Branco

    08 Oct 2020 4 min read

    Category: Investment Times October 2020

    How unmarried couples can inherit each other’s pensions

    With around 1.6 million defined contribution pension pots forgotten about in the UK, we look at what to consider to make sure you and your partner don’t miss out.

    Hannah Duncan

    06 Oct 2020 3 min read

    Category: Investment Times October 2020

    Investing in gold – a beauty to behold?

    What to think about when investing in gold and what could be on the horizon for investors in the shiny stuff.

    Mark Dampier & Nicholas Hyett

    06 Oct 2020 3 min read