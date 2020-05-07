We're currently experiencing extremely high call volumes. We're very sorry for any inconvenience this might cause. If you need help with your account, please visit our Help Centre, or email us and we'll get back to you as soon as we can. For more information and tips on managing your account online please visit www.hl.co.uk/coronavirus

We're experiencing high call volumes, please check FAQs before calling.

Skip to main content
  • Register
  • My watchlists
  • Help
  • Contact us
  • Log out of your HL account
  • A A A

    • Video: Portfolio Management Service, our views during the pandemic

    As the coronavirus continues to spread, the pandemic has now affected just about every corner of the economy.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    , Head of Advisory Services

    Emma Wall and Lee Gardhouse discuss their views on the market and how Lee and his team, at our sister company HL Fund Managers, are managing the investments in the Portfolio Management Service (PMS).

    • How coronavirus has impacted the stock market
    • How the back drop of volatility has impacted the PMS portfolios
    • How have the funds been managed through the period of uncertainty

    This video and article are not personal advice. Should you be unsure of an investments suitability for you please seek advice.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Editor's choice – our weekly email

    Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:

    • Latest comment on economies and markets
    • Expert investment research
    • Financial planning tips
    Sign up