What drove stock markets in 2023?

From the US regional banking crisis and the expansion of artificial intelligence (AI), to bond market turbulence and conflict in Israel, investors have had to deal with lots of ups and downs in 2023.

However, shares have rebounded strongly after a bruising performance last year. Given the prevailing pessimism at the start of 2023, overall shareholder returns have been remarkably resilient.

But what’s driven these returns? Well, it’s a complicated picture.

At the macro level, the interaction between inflation, interest rates and economic growth has dominated headlines. A widely-anticipated recession has yet to appear, inflation has finally begun to ebb, and central banks have taken their foot off the interest rate hiking pedal.

We think the improvement in economic sentiment is what’s driven a return of over 18%* from global shares so far in 2023.

Which sectors flourished?

The biggest winner from the improved outlook has clearly been the technology sector.

It’s had some unprecedented structural tailwinds, namely the surge in demand for AI. This has put the wind in the sails of most of the so-called ‘magnificent seven’ (Amazon, Alphabet (Google), Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla).

Industrial stocks have also performed well. We’ve been particularly impressed by the aerospace and defence sector, where geopolitical tensions and investment in new fleets of passenger aircraft are boosting demand.

Consumer discretionary stocks also had an outstanding year. Demand for tourism and luxury items has been very strong, although for the latter, weakness in the Chinese economy is now casting a cloud over the outlook.

Which sectors floundered?

China’s poor growth is also having a knock-on effect on the demand side for industrial metals and energy. So, the recovery in the oil price has been short lived.

The Energy sector performance has been relatively muted so far this year following a strong run in 2022, and Materials shares haven’t managed to recoup last year’s losses.

As property owners adjust to a world of higher interest rates, it’s not that surprising that the real-estate sector is in negative territory. Again, woes in China have had an effect, but house prices closer to home have seen the worst performance in over a decade.

Defensive sectors have also struggled. After a period of strong price expansion, producers of everyday consumables have seen volumes come under pressure.

But in healthcare, the negative returns at the sector level don’t tell the full story. For those companies behind the boom in weight loss drugs, valuations have gone through the roof. But that’s been offset by poor performances by producers of COVID-19 therapies where sales of these products have fallen dramatically.

Wrapping it all up

The divergence in sector performances over 2023 brings home the importance of a diversified portfolio.

There’s still no guarantee of a soft landing in 2024, so it makes sense to focus on companies that have strong finances, and a strong product offer for their customers.

