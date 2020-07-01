What I’ve learnt about investing in 9 months

During my first year at HL, I’ve learnt a lot about investing.

At HL, I get to work in a different area of the business every three months to learn more about the industry and investors’ needs. Like me, there will be lots of people starting out on their investing journey.

To help, I wanted to share what I’ve learnt so far.

This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure if investing is right for you, please speak to a financial adviser. Investments rise and fall in value, so you could get back less than you put in.

The importance of starting early

I started out on our helpdesk. It was a steep learning curve.

After weeks of studying, training and listening to calls, I was ready to start speaking to clients every day. They would call with questions about investing, the different accounts we offer, and for help with their accounts.

I was amazed at how often I spoke to young people starting out their investment journey. Grandparents and parents thinking about their loved ones’ futures and giving them a head start inspired me. These calls made me realise how important it is to start investing as early as possible.

These people were starting to build good habits and were taking advantage of one of the most powerful tools for investors – time in the market.

Learn more on how to save for children

Key takeaways: Start early to build good investing habits

Make the most of compounding

It’s easy to start

‘Investing’ used to make me think about a certain type of person. Not just men in suits and braces shouting across trading floors or swilling champagne on the back of a yacht. But, also that investing was only for wealthy people.

That’s thanks to how pop culture portrays the industry in films like ‘The Big Short’ or ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’.

I was wrong. Truth is, there are no stereotypes in investing. It’s not just for the super-rich. You can invest with HL from as little as £25 a month via a direct debit.

I spoke to all types of people. Different ages, backgrounds, and professions. The vast majority of investors are just like you and me – wanting a better future for them and their family.

Get started with a direct debit

Key takeaways: You don’t have to be ‘super-rich’ to invest

Anyone can learn about investing and make a start

Financial advice is more than just, ‘tell me what to invest in’.

You’d have thought my time on our helpdesk would have stopped me making assumptions about investing. But, it didn't.

Before moving to work with our financial advisers, I thought they just told people which funds to invest in.

But there’s a lot more to it than that.

Advisers can plan for each stage of your life and give you a better grip on your personal finances. They also help people plan for future long-term care, passing on wealth to their children and ways to reduce tax on their investments.

Not everyone has the time, know how, or confidence to create a plan for their finances – that’s where advisers could give a helping hand.

Find out more about financial advice

Key takeaways: Advisers can create a plan that suits your needs no matter where you are in your life

Advice is there for those who do not have the time, inclination or confidence to create a financial plan

Your goals will change over time

Working with our financial advisers made me understand how people’s priorities change over time. Every major ‘milestone’ in life has the potential to change your financial needs.

During my time with our advisory team, one thing became clear. People pick up advice at the time they need it most. This is usually around key life stages like retirement, starting a family or even saving for a house.

Advice can give people confidence when circumstances change and often this is when they need it most.

Key takeaways: The need for advice changes depending where you are in life

Advice can give people confidence when they need it most

Start your investment journey

Investing can feel intimidating at first. I’ve learnt that it’s not. You don’t have to be a rocket scientist or super-rich to invest.

If you want to find out more there’s lots information and guides on our website to help you get started.

Get started

What did you think of this article? 5 star 4 star 3 star 2 star 1 star

Editor’s choice: our weekly email

Sign up to receive the week’s top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown