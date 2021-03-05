Which ISA could be right for you?

ISAs were introduced back in 1999 as a way for savers and investors to shelter their money from tax.

At the time, you could add £7,000 to ISAs each tax year. Today’s (2020/21) ISA allowance has more than doubled to £20,000.

But it’s not just your ISA allowance that’s increased over the years – your options have too. There are now more types of ISA available, each with different features and benefits.

We’ve summarised some of the main differences to help you decide whether an ISA is right for you.

This isn’t personal advice – if you’re not sure if ISAs are right for you, you should ask for financial advice. Remember tax rules can change, and the benefits highlighted will depend on individual circumstances. Unlike the security offered by cash, investments fall as well as rise in value, so you could get back less than you put in. Inflation can reduce the future spending power of money,

ISA basics

ISAs are a great option to help shelter your money from UK tax. Once money is paid into an ISA, it’s then protected from both UK income and capital gains tax.

You can split your ISA allowance between a Stocks and Shares ISA, a Cash ISA, an Innovative Finance ISA and a Lifetime ISA (up to £4,000 per year).

For example, if you wanted to divide your ISA allowance between cash and investments, you could put £5,000 in a Cash ISA and then the remainder (£15,000) in a Stocks and Shares ISA.

It’s also possible to pay up to £9,000 into a Junior ISA for a child.

This tax year ends on 5 April, so if you want to use your ISA allowance, you should act soon.

ISAs compared

These apply to the 2020/21 and 2021/22 tax years. Tax rules can change, and benefits depend on personal circumstances.

What to think about when choosing an investment account