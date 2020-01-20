Skip to main content
2014

The rise of the discount retailers

Charlie Huggins | 24 December 2014

Over recent years business at the discount retailers has boomed. Charlie Huggins exaimes the investment case. Read article: The rise of the discount retailers.

Tracker trends in 2014

Adam Laird | 24 December 2014

A look at which areas have proved popular with tracker fund investors over the last year. Read article: Tracker trends in 2014.

Election fever

Laith Khalaf | 24 December 2014

Laith Khalaf looks at the general election and if it could affect the stock market over the coming year. Read article: Election fever.

My approach to picking stocks

Steve Clayton | 24 December 2014

Our new Head of Equity Research, Steve Clayton, explains how he chooses stocks and highlights some companies to look out for in 2015. Read article: My approach to picking stocks.

Oil price tumbles but is it sustainable?

Richard Troue | 24 December 2014

Richard Troue looks at what the future might hold for oil. Read article: Oil price tumbles but is it sustainable?.

Sterling in 2015

Chris Saint | 24 December 2014

Chris Saint looks at the forecast for sterling in 2015. Read article: Sterling in 2015.

New ISA death benefits - how will they work?

Danny Cox | 24 December 2014

ISAs can now effectively be passed on death to a surviving spouse or civil partner but how will it work in practice? Read article: New ISA death benefits - how will they work?.

2015: my view

Mark Dampier | 24 December 2014

The absence of euphoria makes me broadly optimistic about the prospects for the stock market. Read article: 2015: my view.

Fund manager outlook: Giles Hargreave of Marlborough UK Micro-Cap Growth

Giles Hargreave | 24 December 2014

Giles Hargreave gives his view for the year ahead. Read article: Fund manager outlook: Giles Hargreave of Marlborough UK Micro-Cap Growth.

Fund manager outlook: Leigh Harrison of Threadneedle UK Equity Income

Leigh Harrison | 24 December 2014

Leigh Harrison gives his view for the year ahead. Read article: Fund manager outlook: Leigh Harrison of Threadneedle UK Equity Income.

YouGov expert view

Peter Kellner | 24 December 2014

Peter Kellner, President of YouGov, gives his thoughts on the potential outcome of next year's general election Read article: YouGov expert view.

Three reasons to be positive on Japan

Heather Ferguson | 24 December 2014

Heather Ferguson explains why investors may be positive about Japan. Read article: Three reasons to be positive on Japan.

Goldilocks economy to continue in 2015

Ben Brettell | 24 December 2014

2015 looks set to be another year of 'not too hot, not too cold' for the UK economy. Read article: Goldilocks economy to continue in 2015.

Political risk

Richard Troue | 24 December 2014

Richard Troue explains why tax shelters could prove valuable this year and gives details of a higher-risk option. Read article: Political risk.

New Year's resolutions

19 December 2014

Surveys show that a growing number of people are making financial New Year's resolutions. The New Year can be a good prompt to review a portfolio to ensure it is on the right footing. Our experts suggest some possible courses of action for 2015. Read article: New Year's resolutions.

