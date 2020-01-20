2014
The rise of the discount retailers
Charlie Huggins | 24 December 2014
Over recent years business at the discount retailers has boomed. Charlie Huggins exaimes the investment case.
Tracker trends in 2014
Adam Laird | 24 December 2014
A look at which areas have proved popular with tracker fund investors over the last year.
Election fever
Laith Khalaf | 24 December 2014
Laith Khalaf looks at the general election and if it could affect the stock market over the coming year.
My approach to picking stocks
Steve Clayton | 24 December 2014
Our new Head of Equity Research, Steve Clayton, explains how he chooses stocks and highlights some companies to look out for in 2015.
Oil price tumbles but is it sustainable?
Richard Troue | 24 December 2014
Richard Troue looks at what the future might hold for oil.
Sterling in 2015
Chris Saint | 24 December 2014
Chris Saint looks at the forecast for sterling in 2015.
New ISA death benefits - how will they work?
Danny Cox | 24 December 2014
ISAs can now effectively be passed on death to a surviving spouse or civil partner but how will it work in practice?
2015: my view
Mark Dampier | 24 December 2014
The absence of euphoria makes me broadly optimistic about the prospects for the stock market.
Fund manager outlook: Giles Hargreave of Marlborough UK Micro-Cap Growth
Giles Hargreave | 24 December 2014
Giles Hargreave gives his view for the year ahead.
Fund manager outlook: Leigh Harrison of Threadneedle UK Equity Income
Leigh Harrison | 24 December 2014
Leigh Harrison gives his view for the year ahead.
YouGov expert view
Peter Kellner | 24 December 2014
Peter Kellner, President of YouGov, gives his thoughts on the potential outcome of next year's general election
Three reasons to be positive on Japan
Heather Ferguson | 24 December 2014
Heather Ferguson explains why investors may be positive about Japan.
Goldilocks economy to continue in 2015
Ben Brettell | 24 December 2014
2015 looks set to be another year of 'not too hot, not too cold' for the UK economy.
Political risk
Richard Troue | 24 December 2014
Richard Troue explains why tax shelters could prove valuable this year and gives details of a higher-risk option.
New Year's resolutions
19 December 2014
Surveys show that a growing number of people are making financial New Year's resolutions. The New Year can be a good prompt to review a portfolio to ensure it is on the right footing. Our experts suggest some possible courses of action for 2015.
