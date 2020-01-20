Skip to main content
2017

Five shares for 2018

Nicholas Hyett & George Salmon | 28 December 2017

Our experts suggest five companies they think can prosper in 2018 and beyond. Read article: Five shares for 2018.

Nicholas Hyett & George Salmon

28 December 2017

Back to basics

Mark Dampier & Richard Troue | 28 December 2017

Every once in a while it's worth taking a step back and asking why we invest in the first place. Read article: Back to basics.

Mark Dampier & Richard Troue

28 December 2017

Our simple solution for global investing

Richard Troue | 28 December 2017

Richard Troue explains what we look for in a fund manager, and reviews the HL Multi-Manager Special Situations Trust. Read article: Our simple solution for global investing.

Richard Troue

28 December 2017

Three reasons to be positive about UK companies

Dominic Rowles | 28 December 2017

Why we think it's a mistake to overlook the UK, plus an interesting way to take advantage. Read article: Three reasons to be positive about UK companies.

Dominic Rowles

28 December 2017

How to retire in 2018

Russell Wright | 28 December 2017

Russell Wright looks at some tools to help you plan your retirement. Read article: How to retire in 2018.

Russell Wright

28 December 2017

A rising star in Asia

Kate Marshall | 28 December 2017

A new addition to our Wealth 150+ with an exclusive deal for HL clients. Read article: A rising star in Asia.

Kate Marshall

28 December 2017

Get ahead next year

Bruce Pearce | 27 December 2017

As we head into the New Year, a review of your investments could make sure you're on the right track. Read article: Get ahead next year.

Bruce Pearce

27 December 2017

Mark Dampier on his retirement bucket list

Mark Dampier | 21 November 2017

Mark Dampier discusses his thoughts around how to successfully plan for, and enjoy, your retirement. Read article: Mark Dampier on his retirement bucket list.

Mark Dampier

21 November 2017

Ignoring funds

Kate Marshall | 21 November 2017

For exciting returns, let investing be boring. Read article: Ignoring funds.

Kate Marshall

21 November 2017

How long should you hold on to an investment?

George Salmon | 21 November 2017

George Salmon explains when he would consider changing an investment. Read article: How long should you hold on to an investment?.

George Salmon

21 November 2017

Trading too much

Steve Clayton | 21 November 2017

Why we think it's usually best to take the long view. Read article: Trading too much.

Steve Clayton

21 November 2017

Not taking enough risk

21 November 2017

Why it can be as dangerous as taking too much. Read article: Not taking enough risk.

21 November 2017

Putting all your eggs in one basket

Dominic Rowles | 21 November 2017

Why we think diversification is key - and how to achieve it. Read article: Putting all your eggs in one basket.

Dominic Rowles

21 November 2017

Seven deadly sins of investing

Mark Dampier | 21 November 2017

This issue our experts look at common mistakes that could be holding back your investments. Mark Dampier first explores why paying too much attention to news flows can be potentially dangerous to long-term wealth. Read article: Seven deadly sins of investing.

Mark Dampier

21 November 2017

Focusing on the recent past

David Smith | 21 November 2017

Don't let recent events cloud your judgement. Read article: Focusing on the recent past.

David Smith

21 November 2017

