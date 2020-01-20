2017
Five shares for 2018
Nicholas Hyett & George Salmon | 28 December 2017
Our experts suggest five companies they think can prosper in 2018 and beyond. Read article: Five shares for 2018.
Back to basics
Mark Dampier & Richard Troue | 28 December 2017
Every once in a while it’s worth taking a step back and asking why we invest in the first place. Read article: Back to basics.
Our simple solution for global investing
Richard Troue | 28 December 2017
Richard Troue explains what we look for in a fund manager, and reviews the HL Multi-Manager Special Situations Trust. Read article: Our simple solution for global investing.
Three reasons to be positive about UK companies
Dominic Rowles | 28 December 2017
Why we think it’s a mistake to overlook the UK, plus an interesting way to take advantage. Read article: Three reasons to be positive about UK companies.
How to retire in 2018
Russell Wright | 28 December 2017
Russell Wright looks at some tools to help you plan your retirement. Read article: How to retire in 2018.
A rising star in Asia
Kate Marshall | 28 December 2017
A new addition to our Wealth 150+ with an exclusive deal for HL clients. Read article: A rising star in Asia.
Get ahead next year
Bruce Pearce | 27 December 2017
As we head into the New Year, a review of your investments could make sure you’re on the right track. Read article: Get ahead next year.
Mark Dampier on his retirement bucket list
Mark Dampier | 21 November 2017
Mark Dampier discusses his thoughts around how to successfully plan for, and enjoy, your retirement. Read article: Mark Dampier on his retirement bucket list.
Ignoring funds
Kate Marshall | 21 November 2017
For exciting returns, let investing be boring. Read article: Ignoring funds.
How long should you hold on to an investment?
George Salmon | 21 November 2017
George Salmon explains when he would consider changing an investment. Read article: How long should you hold on to an investment?.
Trading too much
Steve Clayton | 21 November 2017
Why we think it's usually best to take the long view. Read article: Trading too much.
Not taking enough risk
21 November 2017
Why it can be as dangerous as taking too much. Read article: Not taking enough risk.
Putting all your eggs in one basket
Dominic Rowles | 21 November 2017
Why we think diversification is key - and how to achieve it. Read article: Putting all your eggs in one basket.
Seven deadly sins of investing
Mark Dampier | 21 November 2017
This issue our experts look at common mistakes that could be holding back your investments. Mark Dampier first explores why paying too much attention to news flows can be potentially dangerous to long-term wealth. Read article: Seven deadly sins of investing.
Focusing on the recent past
David Smith | 21 November 2017
Don't let recent events cloud your judgement. Read article: Focusing on the recent past.
