Next week on the stock market

Reckitt reports full-year results next week and if there’s one thing it needs to deliver, it’s improving volumes. Third-quarter results disappointed and the concern remains that consumers have yet to fully digest higher prices. Management was quick to give positive commentary on volumes, which are expected to improve over the fourth quarter. But there was no specific guidance given on when their growth might turn positive again.

There’s scope for margin expansion if volumes can start to move in the right direction over 2024, so guidance and commentary here will be watched closely. Given the valuation drop over the past couple of years, it won’t take much to give sentiment a boost. Of course, there are no guarantees.