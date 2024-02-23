Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
26-Feb
Full Year Results
27-Feb
Full Year Results
Full Year Results
Full Year Results
Full Year Results
28-Feb
Full Year Results
Half Year Results
Full Year Results
Full Year Results
Full Year Results
Full Year Results
Full Year Results
Full Year Results
Full Year Results
29-Feb
Full Year Results
Half Year Results
Full Year Results
Full Year Results
Full Year Results
Full Year Results
Full Year Results
Full Year Results
Full Year Results
Full Year Results
Full Year Results
Full Year Results
Full Year Results
Full Year Results
Full Year Results
Full Year Results
Full Year Results
Preliminary Full Year Results
Full Year Results
Full Year Results
1-Mar
Full Year Results
Full Year Results
Full Year Results
Full Year Results
Volumes in focus for Reckitt Benckiser
Reckitt reports full-year results next week and if there’s one thing it needs to deliver, it’s improving volumes. Third-quarter results disappointed and the concern remains that consumers have yet to fully digest higher prices. Management was quick to give positive commentary on volumes, which are expected to improve over the fourth quarter. But there was no specific guidance given on when their growth might turn positive again.
There’s scope for margin expansion if volumes can start to move in the right direction over 2024, so guidance and commentary here will be watched closely. Given the valuation drop over the past couple of years, it won’t take much to give sentiment a boost. Of course, there are no guarantees.
Will Haleon catch a cold?
After two guidance upgrades in 2023, Haleon’s full-year results are expected to show organic revenue growth of between 7-8% with faster growth of 9-11% for underlying operating profit. 2023 saw high levels of cold and flu which will have directly boosted sales of products such as Theraflu and Otrivin, and will have done no harm to the Group’s vitamin supplements and painkillers. We’ll be looking to see if this has persisted into 2024, as all eyes turn to the outlook for this period and beyond.
Based on forward earnings, the shares trade in line with the peer group, but they offer a lower yield. Given the relatively high debt levels, the gap is unlikely to close any time soon. With this in mind, there’s certainly some pressure to deliver an acceleration in growth. Despite Haleon’s impressive portfolio of brands, this may still be challenging in the current economic environment.
Taylor Wimpey set to give a glimpse into the health of the UK housing market
Next week we’ll get a glimpse into the health of the UK housing market, with Taylor Wimpey reporting full-year results. Last we heard, the order book had slipped 8.7% lower to £1.8bn. And despite 2023’s operating profit expected to come in at the top end of the group’s £440-470mn guidance, it still marks a rough halving from the prior year. But a robust landbank and a healthy net cash position of £678mn at year-end should help provide a cushion to any potential bumps in the road.
Looking to 2024, we’re keen to hear where Taylor Wimpey casts its official guidance, with markets currently forecasting revenue and profits to fall at low single-digit rates. Against an improving backdrop of falling mortgage rates and lower build-cost inflation, which should improve affordability for buyers, we wonder if there’s room for a few positive surprises in next week’s update.
Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.