Admiral is the UK’s largest private motor insurer, with a strong track record of outperforming peers. Full-year results next week should reflect the changing insurance landscape. Mammoth price hikes over 2023 should start to feed through to the profit line over 2024, as customers roll on to new contracts. It’s been a bit of a balancing act, pushing through price hikes and trying not to lose too many customers in the process. We’ll be watching customer volumes closely.

Back at the half-year Admiral pledged a 90-95% payout ratio for the foreseeable. But that was before the recent acquisition of the home and pet insurance operations of RSA, which is expected to cost north of £100mn including potential add-ons. That could mean a lower dividend than markets were expecting – one to watch.