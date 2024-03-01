Welcome to HL's reimagined News, Insights and Research experience. Find out more

Next week on the stock market

What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.
Next week on the stock market
04-Mar

Clarkson

Full Year Results

05-Mar

Apax Global Alpha

Full Year Results

Ashtead*

Q3 Results

Bakkavor

Full Year Results

Fresnillo

Full Year Results

Greggs*

Full Year Results

Hiscox

Full Year Results

Inchcape

Full Year Results

Intertek Group

Full Year Results

IWG

Full Year Results

Keller Group

Q3 Results

Rotork

Full Year Results

Travis Perkins

Full Year Results

06-Mar

Breedon

Full Year Results

ConvaTec

Full Year Results

DS Smith*

Q3 Results

Ibstock*

Full Year Results

Lancashire Holdings

Full Year Results

Legal & General*

Full Year Results

Quilter

Full Year Results

Rathbones

Full Year Results

Spirent Communications

Full Year Results

Tullow Oil

Full Year Results

07-Mar

Admiral*

Full Year Results

Aviva*

Full Year Results

Beazley

Full Year Results

Coats

Full Year Results

Darktrace

Half Year Results

Elementis

Full Year Results

Entain*

Full Year Results

Grafton Group

Full Year Results

Harbour Energy

Full Year Results

ITV*

Full Year Results

Melrose*

Full Year Results

PageGroup

Full Year Results

Rentokil

Full Year Results

Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Full Year Results

Tyman

Full Year Results

08-Mar

Informa

Full Year Results

Just Group

Full Year Results

*Events on which we will be updating investors

Price hikes in focus for Admiral

Admiral is the UK’s largest private motor insurer, with a strong track record of outperforming peers. Full-year results next week should reflect the changing insurance landscape. Mammoth price hikes over 2023 should start to feed through to the profit line over 2024, as customers roll on to new contracts. It’s been a bit of a balancing act, pushing through price hikes and trying not to lose too many customers in the process. We’ll be watching customer volumes closely.

Back at the half-year Admiral pledged a 90-95% payout ratio for the foreseeable. But that was before the recent acquisition of the home and pet insurance operations of RSA, which is expected to cost north of £100mn including potential add-ons. That could mean a lower dividend than markets were expecting – one to watch.

Can Greggs keep the momentum going?

Greggs reports full-year results next week and we already know sales grew 19.6% to £1.8bn last year from the trading statement back in January. The focus will be on profit performance and the outlook for 2024. Markets are looking for profit before tax of around £168mn, which would be a 13% jump year-over-year.

On the outlook side of things, we’ll be looking out for details on further plans to expand the estate, increase delivery partnerships and drive more traffic through online and click & collect options. Inflation will, as always, be a topic for discussion. As price hikes slowed last year that caused a drag on growth, but retaining a low-cost product is essential for the Greggs proposition.

Melrose hoping to benefit from sector-wide tailwinds

Melrose is a pure-play aerospace business, and its underlying revenue rose 18% in the four months to 31 October 2023. The group’s benefitting from sector-wide tailwinds like pent-up consumer demand for travel and a huge backlog of plane orders. In fact, last we heard it’s helped push the order book for the components it supplies to Boeing and Airbus aircraft to more than 12,000 parts, stretching all the way out to 2029. This gives the group great revenue visibility in the near term, and we’re keen to see if this demand has kept up over the final months of 2023.

In next week’s results, markets are expecting full-year revenue to land in at around £3.4bn, in line with the group’s prior guidance. Improved margins in the Engines segment, which were sitting in excess of 25% at the last count, mean profits will be in focus too. Melrose recently upgraded its underlying operating profit guidance by £25mn to a £400-410mn range, which looks within reach in our eyes.

