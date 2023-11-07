We don’t support this browser anymore.
This means our website may not look and work as you would expect. Read more about browsers and how to update them here.

Skip to main content
  • Register
  • My watchlists
  • Help
  • Contact us
Switch Your Money On
Podcast

Any pension questions? Annuities, Triple Lock, Portfolio Ideas, and How Much to Save

Susannah Streeter & Sarah Coles

6 November 2023

Our Investment and Personal Finance experts answer some of your most common retirement questions, covering annuities, the triple lock, ideas for your portfolio in retirement and how much you actually need to save up to retire comfortably.

Do you have any questions about this episode or topics you’d like us to cover? We’d love to hear from you. You can reach us on podcast@hl.co.uk.

This podcast isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure what’s right for you, seek advice. Tax rules can change and benefits depend on personal circumstances.