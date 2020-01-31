Amazon - costs up but profits still better than expected

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Amazon's net sales rose 21% in the fourth quarter to $87.4bn, which was slightly better than analysts expected. That reflects a 33% increase in service revenues.

Despite a 43% increase in shipping costs, operating profit increased 2.5% to $3.9bn, which was also better than the market hoped for.

The shares rose 9.8% in after-hours trading.

View the latest Amazon share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow.

Sign up for updates on Amazon

Fourth quarter trading details

North American operating profit declined 16% to $1.9bn as costs rose, and net sales increased 22% to $53.7bn. In the International business, net sales were up 14% to $23.8bn, and operating losses decreased to $617m from $642m.

Within the retail business sales by third parties and subscription revenues were the stand out performers up 30% and 32% respectively. The group reported a record quarter for Prime customer registrations, and now has 150m Prime subscribers.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) AWS sales rose 34% to $10.0bn, with operating profits up 19.2% to $2.6bn.

The group generated $12.5bn in free cash during the quarter, which was up 48% compared to last year.

Looking ahead, Amazon expects net sales be between $69bn - $73bn in the first quarter of 2020. Operating profits are due in the range of $3bn - $4.2bn.

Find out more about Amazon shares including how to invest

Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.