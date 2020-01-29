Apple - iPhone sales help Apple report record quarter

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Apple has reported record revenue and earnings in the first quarter. Revenue of $91.8bn was up 9% compared to last year, well ahead of guidance and market expectations. Net-income reached $22.2bn which was another all-time high.

The results reflect strong demand for the latest iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, while Services and Wearables also hit new records.

Apple has declared a cash dividend of $0.77, and the shares rose 1.5% in after-hours trading.

Our view

Apple's sales beat on iPhones is not something to be sniffed at.

The differences between iPhones are more subtle these days, and the handsets last longer. Improvements in rival smartphones mean the market place is more crowded than ever too. These are both problems that have seen Apple struggle in recent years.

Fortunately that trends seems to have reversed, helped by a couple of things. Firstly, the product itself has clearly resonated more firmly with consumers - which is a positive outcome as Apple is spending a fair amount more on R&D these days. Secondly, headwinds in the crucial Asian market have eased, with trade tensions between the US and China being taken down a notch.

Apple customers are also incredibly loyal and Apple's looking to take advantage of that with its Services business - now comfortably the second largest division. It makes money from charging subscriptions for its music service and getting fees from app developers to use the App store, and has helped revenues grow rapidly. The recently launched TV+ is Apple's attempt to keep its loyal groupies out of Netflix's clutches and secure an even larger share of their wallets. Service margins are higher and revenues should be reliable - which all being well will take the pressure off the group to deliver constantly rising hardware sales.

Of course, Apple still needs to keep its core customers happy and that will involve continuing to cook up new "must have" hardware products. Recent performance shows Apple's adept at cooking up popular wearables and accessories (think AirPods and Apple Watch), and we'd like to see that continue.

That said, we think Apple could be doing more. Earnings per share have been protected by an extensive share buyback programme, and the group offers a 1% prospective dividend yield. But a still sizeable cash pile means there's scope for more R&D spending.

All-in-all, Apple is in a good position. Future spoils will depend on its ability to keep growing higher-margin areas of the business, while also creating another generation of coveted products.

First quarter trading details

iPhone sales reached $56bn which was a 7.6% rise compared to last year. In comparison, Mac sales dipped $256m to $7.2bn, while iPads saw an 11.2% decline to $6bn. However, this was offset by a $2.7bn improvement to sales in Wearables, Home and Accessories to $10bn.

The Services business also had a record quarter, reporting sales of $12.7bn, compared to $10.9bn last year.

Operating costs rose 11.1% in the period, reaching $9.6bn. Within that research and development accounted for 46.1%, which was a higher proportion than last year's 44.9%.

Earnings per share of $5.04 was over 19% higher than last year, helped by the $20bn of share buybacks in the quarter.

The number of active devices grew in every geographic region, with over 1.5bn active Apple products globally. Looking ahead Apple expects revenue of $63bn - $67bn next quarter, and operating costs in the range of $9.6bn - $9.7bn.

Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.