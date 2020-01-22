Burberry - sales upgrade despite Hong Kong disruption

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Burberry reported sales of £719m during the 13 weeks to the end of December, 2% ahead of the previous year once currency movements are excluded. That reflects a 3% increase in like-for-like sales, with an increase in full price sales, partially offset by disruption in Hong Kong.

Full year revenue is now expected to grow by low single digits, compared to previous guidance for broadly stable sales, with operating margins flat year-on-year.

The shares fell 2.7% in early trading.

Third quarter results

Third quarter growth was driven by the Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA) region, where sales rose by a high single digit percentage. Tourist spend in continental Europe was particularly strong. Asia Pacific sales rose by a low single digit percentages, as mid-teens growth in Mainland China was offset by sales in Hong Kong falling by 50%.

New product from Riccardo Tisci's collections now accounts for 75% of stock in Burberry's mainline stores, and is being well received. The group has remained focused on Chinese consumers, with marketing campaigns targeting the Lunar New Year, plans to take the runway show to Shanghai, and a first social retail store to launch in Shenzen.

Store refreshes continue, with 16 smaller, non-strategic stores shut and 60 refurbishments completed. Non-luxury wholesale distribution is also being reduced.

Annualised cost saving are coming in slightly ahead of previous guidance at £125m.

