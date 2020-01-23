EMIS - more steady growth as turnaround continues

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

In a very brief trading update EMIS said it expects full year revenue and operating profit growth to be in line with that achieved at the half year (up 7% and 8% respectively). EMIS Health market share remained unchanged, while EMIS Enterprise completed the roll-out of it's the updated Patent Access app.

The group completed its reorganisation during the second half of the year, with additional productivity improvements.

EMIS finished the year with net cash on the balance sheet of £31.1m.

The shares fell 1.3% in early trading.

Our view

EMIS provides software to GPs and pharmacies, helping them to manage practices and keep patient records.

The business model has plenty of attractions, not least the fact that reinvestment requirements are low. Loyal GP customers generate significant recurring revenues and improving IT infrastructure is a clear priority for the NHS. As a result, profits should be reliable, ultimately flowing back to shareholders as dividends.

However, the group hasn't quite lived up to its promise. It would be unfair to blame it for the headwinds of the NHS' spending squeeze, but there have been own goals too. The now-sold Specialist Care Division ran into problems with its contracts, and then there was the failure to properly report data back to NHS Digital (NHSD).

Still, we think there are reasons for optimism.

Chief executive Andy Thorburn has steadied the ship since taking the helm in 2017. Cash generation has remained strong, enabling EMIS to quickly repay the debt taken on to fund acquisitions and still increase the dividend. The shares currently offer a prospective yield of 2.9%.

We think Thorburn's longer-term strategy makes sense - selling off non-core divisions, while increasing EMIS' exposure to private sector contracts. As things stand, the NHS is pretty much the be-all, end-all, and that's a risk. Thorburn wants the private sector to contribute 50% of EMIS' revenues, and has his eye on opportunities in the medicine supply chain and the existing patient business.

Add in the longer-term potential to deliver the joined-up healthcare system the country wants, and EMIS could yet be a long term winner.

Still, smooth execution will be needed from here on, especially with recent disappointments still fresh in the memory, and the shares trading on a price to earnings ratio of 22.6. That's around 15% above their longer-term average.

Half Year Results - 30 August 2019

EMIS reported revenues of £79.8m in the first half of the year, up 7%, with underlying operating profits up 8% to £18.2m. Growth was driven by the EMIS Enterprise business.

The company announced an interim dividend of 15.6p, up 10% year-on-year.

EMIS Health saw revenues rise 3% to £50.3m, with market share the same as at the start of the year. Increased investment in the new EMIS-X platform drove operating profits 3.6% lower to £10.8m.

The group's business-to-business division, EMIS Enterprise, saw revenues rise 14% to £29.5m, with operating profits of £8.1m compared to £6.7m this time last year. Market shares in community and hospital pharmacy remained broadly unchanged, with good growth in the patient facing Patient Access app.

Underlying cash flow fell 18.2% to £27.5m, with the group putting the fall down to timing of working capital. The balance sheet remains net cash, at £26.7m, down 17.3% year-on-year.

The group continues to target mid-to-high single digit revenue growth, with operating margins improving towards 30% in the medium term (compared to 22.8% today).

