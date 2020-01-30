Facebook - high costs weigh on profits

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Revenues for the full year rose 27% to reach $70.7bn, with fourth quarter revenues up 25% to $21.1bn, which was better than the market expected. However, within that advertising revenue in the US was below expectations.

Total costs and expenses rose 51% over the year, including higher research and development spend, meaning operating income for the full year fell 4% to $24bn.

The shares fell 7.1% in pre-market trading.

Full year and fourth quarter trading details

Revenue from advertising increased 27%, reaching $69.7bn, although growth was slower in the fourth quarter at 25%. Average revenue per user now stands at $8.52, compared to $7.37 last year.

The number of daily active users averaged 1.66bn for December 2019, an increase of 9% year-over-year. Monthly active users averaged 2.5bn, reflecting an increase of 8%. These were both broadly in line with expectations.

Total costs and expenses were $46.7bn, including $13.6bn of research and development spending. As a result, operating margins fell to 34% from 45%.

Despite the lower profitability, free cash flow increased 34.5% to $20.7bn. That reflects the legal costs associated with the Federal Trade Commission settlement being delayed.

