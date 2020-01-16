Halfords - revenue up, outlook unchanged

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Halford's third quarter revenue rose 4.6%, driven by a strong performance in Autocentres and cycling.

The group's full year outlook is unchanged and it expects underlying pre-tax profits of £50m - £55m.

The shares rose 6.5% following the announcement.

Third quarter trading details

Within Retail, like-for-like (LFL) sales rose 0.8% and revenue was up 0.6%. Within that, motoring LFLs saw a 2.7% decline, but this was offset by a 5.9% improvement in cycling.

The market remains challenging in retail motoring, as consumer uncertainty led to fewer purchases of more expensive items, but sales grew in the bulbs, blades and batteries category. Group online sales rose 27%, with around 80% of orders collected in store.

Autocentre sales were up 31.2%, including growth from recent acquisitions of McConechy's and Tyres On The Drive. LFL sales from existing Autocentres rose 4.6%.

B2B revenues improved 32%, and now account for 16% of sales. Total service-related revenues rose 16%, and now accounts for 27% of total group sales.

A good range of products combined with the improved sales performance, means gross margins have grown, as Halford's avoided heavy or early discounting.

Despite this quarter's growth, the group is mindful "market conditions remained subdued", and this isn't expected to improve in the short-term.

