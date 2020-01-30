Keywords Studios - extra costs weigh on margins

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Keywords' full year revenue will be in the region of €326m, up 30%, boosted by acquisitions. Organic revenue is expected to rise 15%.

Adjusted profit before tax is expected to rise just 8% to around €41m, as increased investment and the incorporation of recent acquisitions saw costs rise and weighed on margins.

The shares fell 4.8% in early trading.

Our View

Full Year Trading Update

Organic revenue growth slowed in the second half, with full year growth of 15% below first half growth of 17.3% - although remains significantly above the 10.1% posted last year.

The Functional Testing and Game Development divisions continue to perform well. However, the group as a whole has been navigating the slowdown in the development cycle for the current generation of games consoles, partially offset by upcoming releases for the new Xbox and PlayStation later in 2020.

Investment during the year includes expansion of facilities in Montreal, Katowice, Manila, Brighton, Mexico City, Tokyo, Sao Paolo and New Delhi and a new studio in Leamington Spa. However, this increased operational costs and combined with the integration of early stage businesses acquired in 2018, and a large underperforming fixed price contract, negatively impacted margins.

The group completed 8 acquisitions during the year at a total upfront cash cost of around €13m. Keywords also paid out €15m for deferred settlements on acquisition made in previous years, for a total acquisition cash cost of €28m.

Net debt at the year-end stood at €18m, from €0.4m a year earlier.

