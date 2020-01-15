Persimmon - Quality focus lowers volumes

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Persimmon sold 4% fewer houses than last year, as management focussed on improving build quality. The group is now trending ahead of the four star threshold for the HBF's customer satisfaction survey.

The group anticipates pre-tax profits will be in line with market expectations.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

Full year trading update

Full year revenue of £3.7bn is 2.4% less than last year, reflecting the slower roll out of new homes, and actions being taken to improve quality and service.

The group completed a total of 15,855 properties, compared to 16,449 last year. That includes a lower level of private sales - 12,463 new homes (2018: 13,341), with the average price of £241,975 up 1.5% on the previous year. Meanwhile, affordable homes sold for an average of around £119,150, compared to £117,653 last year. The group's overall average selling price was broadly flat at around £215,700, and the proportion of affordable sales rose from 18.9% to 21.4%.

The group has a forward sales position of around £1.4bn, down slightly on last year, and operates out of around 365 developments. Persimmon secured over 9,900 new plots of land during 2019 and plans to open around 80 new sites in the coming year.

After returning £748m to shareholders during 2019 the group holds around £844m of cash on the balance sheet.

