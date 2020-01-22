Pets at Home - sales up and guidance unchanged

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Pets at Home's revenue grew 7.9% to £255.9m in the third quarter, reflecting group like-for-like (LFL) growth of 7.2%. That includes a strong performance from Retail and the Vet Group.

Outlook for the full year is unchanged, with underlying pre-tax profit in line with market consensus of £87m - £101m expected.

The shares were little moved following the announcement.

Our view

Third Quarter Results

Pets' Retail division saw revenues rise 7.2%, that at includes online growth of 23.4%, and a LFL increase of 7%. The division enjoyed record-breaking performance in the period, with the biggest ever trading days noted both on and offline.

The Vets Group revenue was up 14.4%, with mature practices growing ahead of the market. LFLs were up 8.9%, with fees from Joint Ventures rising 5.6%. Expansion plans at both Dick White Referrals and the new Specialist Referral centre in Scotland remain on track.

The number of VIP members who bought products and a service increased 24% compared to last year, and there are now over 5.3m VIPs. The number of people signed up to one of Pets at Home's subscription services, including Vet health plans or easy repeat plans online, is now over 850,000.

