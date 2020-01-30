Royal Dutch Shell - lower oil prices hit profits

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Fourth quarter underlying profits were 48% lower than last year at $2.9bn, with profits down across all divisions. That reflects lower oil & gas prices, and weaker refining and chemicals margins.

Lower profits fed through to lower free cash flow, which at $5.4bn was 67.7% behind the same quarter last year.

The fourth quarter dividend remained unchanged at $0.47 per share. Shell also announced plans to buy back $1bn of shares before the end of April.

The shares fell 3.9% in early trading.

View the latest Shell share price and how to deal

Our View

HL view to follow.

Register for updates on Shell

Full Year Results

Total production fell 1% in the quarter to 3.8m barrels of oil equivalent a day (boepd). Meanwhile average global liquid prices fell 5% to $56.60 per barrel and natural gas prices fell 23%. As a result total revenue fell 18.7% to $85bn, while underlying operating costs fell 2% to $10.0bn.

Integrated Gas underlying profits fell 16% to $2.0bn in Q4, reflecting lower prices, a slight decline in production and higher costs. Upstream also struggled with lower prices and higher costs, with underlying profits falling 59% to $778m.

Downstream quarterly underlying profits fell 36% to $1.4bn, with Chemicals falling to a loss during the period on lower margins and reduced plant availability. Refining profits halved on weaker margins.

Corporate costs almost doubled to $1.1bn

Capital expenditure during the quarter fell 7.4% to $6.9bn. However, that was not enough to offset lower cash generation and as a result gearing (a measure of Shell's total indebtedness) rose by 1.4 percentage points quarter-on-quarter to 29.3%.

Find out more about Royal Dutch Shell B shares including how to invest

Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.