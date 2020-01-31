SSE - on track for the full year

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

SSE continues to expect underlying earnings per share to be between 83p and 88p for the full year, with a dividend of 80p per share.

The shares were broadly unmoved following the announcement.

Third quarter trading details

SSE's Renewables output rose 6.3% to 6,934TWh in the first nine months of the financial year, around 5% lower than planned. Onshore wind output fell 5.0% to 3,026TWh, Offshore wind rose 61.5% to 1,487TWh, Hydro generation was 2,294TWh up 2.0% and Pumped storage fell to 127TWh, a drop of 24.4%.

The Networks business transported the same amount of electricity as last year at 28TWh.

Within Thermal Energy gas and oil fired output declined 18% to 12,321GWh and Coal output almost doubled to 1,003GWh. However, SSE is set to stop production at its last coal generation plant by March 2020 and continues to work on selling its gas production assets - although a sale won't be completed this financial year.

In December, SSE submitted its final Transmission business plan to Ofgem for the next regulatory period, which will cover April 2021 - March 2026. Proposals included total expenditure of £2.4bn which could bring the value of its regulated business (RAV) to over £5bn by 2026 - an increase from its current level of £3.4bn. Ofgem has said it'll publish its final view on the price control allowances at the end of this year.

