Tesco - Christmas sales creep up in UK

Tesco's total like-for-like (LFL) sales were 0.9% lower than last year in the 19 weeks to 4 January 2020. That reflects the restructuring of the group's Central European business, with the UK & Ireland reporting LFL sales growth of 0.4%.

The shares rose 1.5% in early trading.

Q3 and Christmas Trading Update

LFL growth in the UK & Ireland was driven by Booker, where sales rose 4.1% in the 19 weeks following a strong third quarter. The Republic of Ireland showed LFL growth of 2% for the 19 weeks. The UK actually saw LFL sales fall 0.2% in the full 19 week period, although Christmas sales rose 0.1%, the fifth consecutive year of Christmas growth.

UK Christmas sales benefitted from lower prices across key festive products, while plant based foods also proved more popular during the period. Lower sales in the UK reflect reduced sales of general merchandise.

A 10.3% decline in Central European LFL sales reflects fundamental changes to the Polish business as well as changes in the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia.

Asia saw LFL sales fall 1.6%, as the group reduced its focus on general merchandise. Fresh food sales in the region were strong (up 5%), aided by the launch of new convenience formats. The group is considering the sale of its Thailand and Malaysian business following approaches from interested parties.

Total Tesco Bank revenues fell 9.6%, reflecting the decision to exit the mortgage market. Underlying revenues rose 0.5% over the 19 weeks.

Find out more about Tesco shares including how to invest

