Tesla - Comfortable cash out performance

Tesla's fourth quarter revenues came in comfortably ahead of market expectations at $7.4bn, up 2% year-on-year. However, net income of $105m in the fourth quarter means the group finished the year with a net loss of $775m.

The group delivered quarterly free cash flow of $1bn, again well ahead of expectations, despite increased investment in the Shanghai Gigafactory and Model Y production.

The shares rose 6.5% in after-market trading.

Full Year Results

Tesla produced 104,891 vehicles in the final quarter of 2019, up 21% year-on-year. However, lower prices and increased sales of the lower margin Model 3 meant automotive revenues rose just 1%, while automotive gross profits actually fell 7% to $1.4bn.

Quarterly operating expenses were broadly flat year-on-year, however capital expenditure increased (from $325m this time last year to $412m) as the group ramped up production at the Shanghai Gigafactory and began production of the Model Y in the US.

Tesla has begun work on the next stage of the Shanghai Gigafactory, which will allow production of the Model Y in China and expects to make the first deliveries from its Berlin-Brandenburg factory by 2021.

Net debt at the year-end of $7.2bn fell 13.7% year-on-year.

Tesla expects to deliver 500,000 vehicles next year, with improvements in the solar and storage business too. The group expects to remain profitable and cash flow positive going forwards (with possible exceptions around product launches).

