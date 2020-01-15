Tullow - tough 2020 confirmed, focus on efficiency

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Tullow's share of production last year averaged 86,700 barrels of oil per day (bopd). That's slightly below guidance provided in November, but lower than expected capital expenditure means free cash flow and net debt is in line with guidance.

Tullow continues to expect production and free cash flow to decline next year.

The shares fell 2.8% in early trading.

Results

Full year results are expected to show revenues of $1.7bn, gross profit of $700m, and capital expenditure of $490m. Free cash flow is expected to come in at $350m, with net debt falling to $2.8bn, a gearing ratio of around 2 times (gearing measures net debt as a multiple of cash profits before exploration expenses).

Management now expect total production in 2020 of around 75,000 bopd, with the decline driven by the Ghanaian fields. Capital expenditure is expected to fall 28.6%, partly offset by an increase in decommissioning expense, with free cash set to reach $150m assuming $60/barrel oil.

Tullow is undertaking a review of the group's structure, to reduce general and administrative costs, and improve efficiency of investment plans. The search for a new CEO continues.

