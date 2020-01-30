Unilever - sales miss guidance but on track for 2020

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Full year underlying sales rose 2.9%, balanced between volume and price increases, and driven by growth in Home Care and emerging markets. However, that was below the 3%-5% guided range, reflecting a slowdown in the fourth quarter.

Underlying sales growth is expected to be at the low end of target the range in 2020, and the group's on track for 2020 goals.

Unilever announced a quarterly dividend of €0.4104 per share, and the shares rose 1.6% following the announcement.

Full year trading details

Ignoring the impact of exchange rates, turnover rose 2.7% to reach €52bn.

Underlying operating margins, improved 0.5 percentage points to 19.1%, with the improvement driven by costs savings, and the sale of a more favourable mix of products. Underlying earnings per share rose 5.8% to €2.51, once the effect of exchange rates is stripped out.

Beauty & Personal Care saw underlying sales growth of 2.6%, mostly driven by volume, and turnover reached €21.9bn. Dove deodorants delivered double-digit growth, but growth in skin care was held back by lower pricing. Operating margins improved 0.7 percentage points.

Foods & Refreshment underlying sales were up 1.5% to €19.3bnthanks to a 1.7% improvement in prices. The hot summer last year meant a tough comparator for ice cream, and volumes declined year-on-year. Lower gross margins meant operating margins fell 0.2 percentage points.

Homecare grew strongly, with a 6.1% rise in underlying sales growth. That includes a 2.9% improvement in volumes, and 3.1% in price.

Increased profitability helped free cash flow rise €0.7bn to €6.1bn. Net debt stands at €23.1bn, compared to €22.6bn in 2018. The increase includes the impact of acquisitions and disposals.

