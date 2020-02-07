Activision Blizzard - Call of Duty Mobile shoots for the stars

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Fourth quarter revenues were 16.6% lower than a year earlier, although still ahead of management expectations. That reflects a particularly strong performance from Activision's 'Call of Duty' franchise following the launch of Call of Duty Mobile. Underlying earnings per share were also ahead of expectation at $0.62.

The company announced a final dividend of $0.41 per share, up 11% year-on-year.

The shares rose 2.4% in early trading.

Our View

Full Year Results

Activision finished the year with 128m Monthly Active Users (MAUs), up from 36m in September. That reflects double-digit percentage growth in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (compared to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4) but also 150m downloads of Call of Duty Mobile. The Call of Duty League launched in January, with an exclusive streaming partnership agreed with YouTube.

Blizzard MAUs came in at 32m, with the number of active World of Warcraft players more than doubling between Q2 and the year end. Hearthstone continued to grow net bookings while Overwatch launched on the Nintendo Switch.

Fourth Quarter MAUs hit 249m at King with Candy Crush maintaining its position as the top grossing franchise in the US and advertising net bookings up 80% year-on-year.

Mobile's share of total revenue rose from 29% in 2018 to 34% in 2019. That reflects growth in Call of Duty Mobile as well as lower Console and PC sales.

