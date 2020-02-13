Nestle - growth in all product areas but sales miss forecasts

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Full year sales rose 1.2% to 92.6bn Swiss Francs (CHF), behind analysts' expectations of CHF 93.4bn. Excluding disposals of Nestlé Skin Health and Gerber Life Insurance, as well as unfavourable currency movements, sales rose 3.5%.

The board has proposed a dividend of CHF 2.70 per share, an increase of 25 centimes, and commenced a new CHF 20bn buyback program in January.

The shares fell 1.3% following the announcement.

Full year trading details (changes on an underlying basis unless otherwise stated)

Trading operating profit, which ignores the effect of restructuring expenses in the Chinese canned good business, rose 4.8% to CHF 16.3bn. Trading operating margins rose 0.6 percentage points to 17.6%, helping the group reach its 2020 profitability target one year ahead of schedule. That was driven by cost savings, and improved pricing along with a favourable mix of products sold.

The improved operational performance and share buyback program helped earnings per share rise 11.1% to CHF 4.41.

In The Americas, sales rose 3.9% to CHF 33.2bn, driven by a 2.6% increase in volumes and a 1.3% improvement in price. North America saw its strongest volume uplift in over a decade, and there was strong demand for Purina PetCare and beverage products. Operating profit rose around 7.7% to CHF 7bn, despite increased marketing spend.

Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa saw sales rise 3.2% to CHF 21.6, operating profit reached CHF 4.9bn (2018: CHF 4.8bn).

Sales rose 2.7% in EMENA (Europe, Middle East and North Africa), reaching CHF 18.8bn as volume increases offset negative pricing. Each sub-region had positive organic growth, with acceleration in Western Europe and Eastern Europe, particularly Russia. Operating profit rose slightly to CHF 3.6bn (2018: CHF 3.5bn), helped by cost reductions.

Waters organic revenue rose 0.2% to CHF 7.9bn, as positive pricing offset volume declines. The Other businesses unit, including Nespresso and the health and skin care divisions, posted organic growth of 6.4%.

Free cash flow grew by 10.9% to CHF 11.9bn, which combined with the disposals of Nestle Skin Health and the US ice cream business, saw net debt fall to CHF 27.1bn (2018: CHF 30.3bn).

The group expects restructuring costs to be around CHF 500m next year, and is closely monitoring the impact of the coronavirus.

