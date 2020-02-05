Novo Nordisk - New drugs drive growth

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Novo reported a 6% increase in constant currency sales during 2019, which reached 122bn Danish Krone (DKK), driven by strong growth in recently launched insulin free diabetes treatments and international markets. Operating profits also rose 6% at constant exchange rates to DKK 52.5bn. Both were at the top end of guidance.

The group announced a final dividend of DKK 5.35 per share, taking the total dividend for the year to DKK 8.35, up 2.5% year-on-year. A new share buyback programme worth DKK17bn was also announced.

The shares were broadly unmoved following the announcement.

Full Year Results (Constant Exchange Rates)

Sales were negatively impacted by pricing pressure in the US insulin market, with North American insulin sales down 16%. Overall US sales were flat, as good results elsewhere in the portfolio offset the insulin headwind, and still account for almost half of the group total.

Sales outside North America rose 11% year-on-year, with growth in every region. Growth was especially strong in emerging markets, with Latin American sales up 24%, China up 12% and Asia, Africa, the Middle East & Oceania (AAMEO) up 14%.

At a group level total Insulin sales were down 3% at constant exchange rates to DKK59.7bn. However, that was more than offset by rapid growth in new GLP-1 treatments. Ozempic sales reached DKK11.2bn from DKK1.8bn last year, partly offset by lower Victoza sales. Recently launched Rybelsus achieved DKK50m of sales, and management are pleased with the early performance of this tablet form GLP-1 treatment. Obesity treatment Saxenda saw sales rise 42% to DKK5.7bn.

The small Biopharm segment saw total sales rise 4% to DKK 19.2bn. Haemophilia treatment NovoEight was the stand out performer, with sales up 10%.

Novo delivered free cash flow during the year of DKK34.5bn, finishing the year with net cash of DKK11.0bn.

