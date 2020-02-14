NVIDIA - record Data Center revenues

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Fourth quarter revenues rose 41% year-on-year to $3.1bn, which was better than analysts expected. That includes record Data Center revenues.

In response to potential disruption from the coronavirus, the group has reduced revenue guidance for next quarter by $100m, it now expects revenue within 2% of $3bn.

A quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share was announced, and the shares rose 6.4% in pre-market trading.

Fourth quarter results (numbers are underlying unless otherwise stated)

Gross margins improved 9.4 percentage points to 65.4%, which reflects the higher revenues and improved efficiency in Gaming inventory management. As a result net income more than doubled compared to last year to $1.2bn, and was a lot better than the market expected. The improvement came despite a 7% rise in operating expenses, including higher staff and infrastructure costs.

The Gaming business saw fourth quarter revenue rise 56% year-on-year to $1.5bn, reflecting higher sales of GeForce desktop Graphic Processing Units (GPUs). Although for the year as a whole revenue was down 12%, reflecting lower sales of GeForce desktop GPUs overall.

Data Centres revenue rose 43% reaching $968bn. That was driven by improved performance from hyperscale and vertical industry end customers. The Pro Visualisation division posted a 13% increase to $331m, which includes strong growth in desktop and notebook work stations. The Automotive business recorded flat revenue.

The improved performance helped full year free cash flow reach $4.3bn, compared to $3.1bn a year earlier. The group ended the year with a net cash position of $8.9bn, compared to $5.4bn last year.

The group believes the acquisition of Mellanox will complete in the early part of 2020 and share repurchases will recommence after this.

