Persimmon - revenue and profit dips

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Persimmon full year revenue fell 2.4% to just under £3.7bn as the group sold fewer houses and average selling prices stayed flat compared with last year. As a result, profit before tax fell 4.5% to £1.0bn.

The group proposed full year dividends of £2.35 per share to be paid in 2020 and 2021.

The group also announced that its CEO, Dave Jenkinson, will step down once a suitable replacement can be found.

Shares fell 5% in early trading.

View the latest share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow.

Register for updates on Persimmon

Full Year Results

Persimmon sold 15,855 homes in 2019, a decrease of 4% on 2018. The average selling price was broadly stable at £216k, although the group's private sales went for an average of £242k, an increase of 1.5% year on year. 3,392 homes were sold to housing associations for an average of £119k, compared with 3,108 for an average of £118k in 2018.

Underlying operating margins fell 0.5 percentage points to 30.3% as the group invested in build quality and customer care initiatives.

Forward sales fell slightly from £2.02bn to £1.98bn. So far this year sales rates are around 7% higher than last year, with the group continuing to release homes for sale at a more advanced stage of construction than they have in the past.

Persimmon controls 93,246 plots of land, down from 99,088 last year, of which 46,055 have planning permission. This equates to 5.9 years supply at 2019 build rates.

Net cash decreased from £1.05bn to £835m, reflecting an increase in work in progress investments. Land creditors fell to £435m from £548m in 2018.

Find out more about Persimmon shares including how to invest

Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.