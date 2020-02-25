Petrofac - no worse than expected

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Full year revenues fell 5% in 2019 to $5.5bn, with underlying profits of $276m, down 21.8% year-on-year. Petrofac's order-book finished the year at $7.4bn, down 22.9% despite new contract wins in Algeria, Oman and the Netherlands.

The board announced a final dividend of 25.3 cents per share, taking the full year dividend to 38 cents - unchanged year-on-year.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

View the latest Petrofac share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow.

Register for updates on Petrofac

Full Year Results

The Engineering & Construction (E&C) business saw revenues fall 5% to $4.5bn, largely due to the timing of projects. Project mix and higher rates of tax hit margins, with net profit down 18% to $278m.

Revenues in Engineering & Production Services (EPS) rose 4% to $0.9bn, driven by new contract wins. However, lower contract margins and investment in business development meant net profit fell 26% to $32m. The division completed the bolt-on of US onshore specialist W&W Energy Services during the year.

Asset sales in Integrated Energy Services (IES) saw revenue fall 31% to $195m. Excluding the effect of asset sales revenue fell 1%, reflecting lower average prices and income from partners. Net profits in the division fell 69% to £12m.

E&C order backlog fell 28.8% during the year to $5.7bn despite $2.1bn in new orders. The division struggled with the loss of awards in Saudi Arabia and Iraq during the first half. EPS backlog improved slightly year-on-year to $1.7bn.

Petrofac finished the year with net cash of $15m, down from $90m last year. That reflects a substantial decline in free cash flow as profits declined, higher working capital requirements, and a drop in divestment proceeds.

Management continue to expect a decline in group revenue next year, reflecting lower new orders in recent years. The current order book includes $4.5bn of 2020 revenue. Margins are also expected to suffer, reflecting contracts in lower margin geographies and investment in maintaining technical capabilities.

Find out more about Petrofac shares including how to invest

Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.