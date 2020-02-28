Rightmove - new products and house builders boost growth

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Rightmove reported an 8% increase revenues for the year to £289m, with underlying operating profits rising by the same amount to reach £219.7m. That reflects strong growth in business with new home builders and continued uptake in Rightmove's higher priced subscription packages - offsetting a decline in the number of active estate agents.

The final dividend of 4.4p per share is 10% up on last year, taking the full year dividend to 7.2p.

The shares fell 3.3% on the news.

Full year results

Average revenue per advertiser (ARPA) finished the year 8% higher at £1,088 per month. This reflects continued growth in advertising from new home builders, uptake in more expensive subscriptions and price rises.

The number of agents using its services dropped 3% to 19,809, reflecting a decline in the number of smaller agencies offsetting strong growth in partnerships with house builders. Rightmove expects this trend to continue in the short term, despite acknowledging an optimistic start to 2020 following the election.

Underlying costs increased in line with revenue and margins remained constant at 75.9%.

Rightmove finished the year with a net cash balance of £36.3m, up from £19.9m last year.

Website traffic was 2% higher over the year, averaging 135 million visits per month - driven by mobile traffic which was up over 14%.

The group completed its acquisition of Van Mildert, landlord and tenant protection specialist, in September 2019.

