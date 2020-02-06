Royal Mail - mixed Christmas as strike threat weighs

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Underlying revenues rose 4.5% in the first 9 months of the year. That was driven by growth in the international and UK parcels businesses, while the letters business continued to shrink.

Full year operating profit guidance remains unchanged for the current year, although industrial action may negatively influence 2020-21.

The shares fell 8.9% in early trading.

Third Quarter Trading Update

The UK parcels and letters business (UKPIL) saw underlying revenues rise 2.1% in the first three quarters. That reflects a 4.9% increase in parcels revenue (with volumes up 4%), offset by a 0.4% decline in letter revenue (volumes down 8% excluding election mailings).

Black Friday and Cyber Monday delivered higher than expected parcel volumes although the rest of the Christmas period was quieter than expected. Parcel volumes picked up in January and the premium tracked service continues to outperform the wider offer.

The international GLS division saw organic sales rise 7.3% (11.1% including recent acquisitions). The turnaround of the US business is on track, with good growth in Germany, Belgium and Eastern Europe.

Ongoing conflict with the Communication Workers Union (CWU), which is balloting its members regarding strike action, is slowing the transformation plan and resulting in customers moving parcel volumes elsewhere.

Guidance for 2019-20 has generally been maintained. However, letter volumes are now expected to be lower in 2020-21 and together with the current industrial relations environment means there is a higher chance UKPIL will be loss making next year.

