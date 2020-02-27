RSA - Profit boosted by better weather

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Net written premiums were broadly flat at £6.4bn, as growth in Canada and Scandinavia was offset by declines in UK & International.

Underlying operating profits rose 15.5% to £597m, and excluding discontinued business lines reached £656m. The improvement was primarily the result of stronger underwriting, thanks to favourable comparisons with last year's weather related losses and large losses.

The board announced a 15.6p final dividend, taking the full year payment to 23.1p - up 10% year-on-year. From 2020 the group intends to pay out 50-60% of underlying earnings per share, instead of 40-50%.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

Full Year Results

In 2019 RSA exited several lines of business, primarily specialty lines and London Market portfolios. These results exclude the impact of these exits.

The group generated underwriting profits of £405m, up from £250m last year. The group's investments contributed a further £263m, compared with £275m last year.

RSA paid out 66.3% of premiums in claims, compared with 68.5% last year. Large losses and weather related losses were both significantly lower than last year. The group paid 12.6% of premiums in commissions to brokers and 14.7% in operating expenses. Taking these together, the group's combined ratio improved from 96.2% in 2018 to 93.6% this year.

The UK & International business saw premiums fall from £3.1bn to £2.9bn. The combined ratio improved from 101.4% to 95.0% thanks to significant reductions in weather related losses and large losses. The division made a £144m underwriting profit, compared to a £43m loss last year.

In Scandinavia underlying net written premiums at constant exchange rates were up 1% to £1.7bn, and the combined ratio deteriorated slightly from 86.8% to 87.4%. Denmark and Norway generated underwriting losses while Sweden made a profit. Underwriting profits decreased 2% to £223m.

In Canada net written premiums at constant exchange rates increased 3% to £1.7bn and the combined ratio improved from 98.5% to 94.5%. Again commercial lines were unprofitable, but personal lines improved thanks to lower weather related losses. Underwriting profits increased from £25m to £94m.

The group finished the year with a Solvency II ratio, a key measure of capital for insurers, of 168% (2018: 170%), substantially above the group's 130--160% target range.

