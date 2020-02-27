Standard Chartered - guidance weak in the face of headwinds

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Standard Chartered's underlying operating income rose 2% during the year, or 4% at constant currency, to $15.3bn, driven by a good result in the investment banking business. Good cost control, partially offset by increased bad loans, meant underlying profit before tax rose 8% to $4.2bn.

The board announced a final dividend of 20 cents per share, taking the full year payment to 27 cents per share, up 29% year-on-year. The bank announced another share buyback of $0.5bn.

Market conditions meant the bank has reduced its guidance for income growth and profitability next year.

The shares fell 3.6% in early trading.

Full Year Results

Full year net interest income fell 2% to $7.7bn. That reflects a lower net interest margin (the difference between what the bank charges borrowers and pays on its own debt) of 1.62% which more than offset an increase in loans to customers. Bad loans rose by 22% to $906m.

Other income, which includes banking fees for retail and corporate customers, rose 6% to $7.6bn. That reflects a particularly strong result in the bank's fixed-income team in the investment bank.

Core operating expenses rose 1% at constant currencies to $10.1bn. However, having increased more slowly than income that meant the bank's cost:income ratio improved to 66%.

Fines and other litigation expenses fell 75% in the year to $226m, with restructuring charges down at £254m.

The bank finished the year with a CET1 ratio of 13.8%, comfortably within the groups 13-14% target range and up 0.28 percentage points since Q3. The bank reported a return on tangible equity (ROTE) for the year of 6.4%.

Guidance for next year has been cut in the face of ongoing interest rate weakness, a slowing global economy, trade tensions between the US and China, and the coronavirius outbreak. Net income growth is expected to be below the 5-7% medium term target, and it is now expected to take longer to reach a 10% ROTE.

